Sergio Garcia reflects on matching LIV rival Phil Mickelson's rare milestone at The Masters 2025

Sergio Garcia recently reflected on playing in 100 major championships and joining LIV Golf rival Phil Mickelson, who has already surpassed the mark. Garcia is currently at the 99th and will compete in his 100th major championship at The Masters 2025.

In the pre-tournament press conference at LIV Golf Miami, Garcia was asked to reflect on playing his 100th major and what it meant. The 45-year-old humorously said:

"Yeah, not as many as Phil, but getting up there."

Phil Mickelson has competed in over 117 major championships. Garcia added that it showed Mickelson's consistency and acknowledged pride in doing the same.

"I think that to me, it just shows -- the same with Phil; It just shows the quality and the consistency that we've had throughout our careers. Not a lot of people have been able to get over the 100-major mark, so it's obviously an honor and something that I'm super proud of," he added.

Sergio Garcia added that he was looking forward to heading to the tournament, aiming to enjoy the week regardless of how he played. So far, in 99 starts, Garcia has one win, 23 top-10 finishes, and has made 65 cuts.

Eighteen-time major champion Jack Nicklaus holds the record for competing in the most major tournaments: 164. Here's a list of the top 10 players who have competed in the most major championships, as per Golfshake:

Jack Nicklaus

Major appearances: 164

Wins: 18

Gary Player

Major appearances: 150

Wins: 9

Tom Watson

Major appearances: 145

Wins: 8

Arnold Palmer

Major appearances: 142

Wins: 7

Raymond Floyd

Major appearances: 127

Wins: 4

Sam Snead

Major appearances: 118

Wins: 7

Ben Crenshaw

Major appearances: 117

Wins: 2

Phil Mickelson

Major appearances: 117

Wins: 6

Gene Sarazen

Major appearances: 115

Wins: 7

Mark O’Meara

Major appearances: 110

Wins: 2

A look at Sergio Garcia's record at The Masters

Sergio Garcia has competed in 25 tournaments at The Masters and will be making his 26th start. In 25 starts, he has made 15 cuts and has one win, two top-five finishes, four top-10 finishes, and seven top-25 finishes.

Garcia won The Masters 2017 in the playoffs against the English player Justin Rose with a birdie on the first extra hole. His other notable finishes include a T4 in 2004 and an eighth-place finish in 2002.

Let's take a look at Sergio Garcia's performances at The Masters:

1999 : T38 (295, +7)

: T38 (295, +7) 2000 : T40 (295, +7)

: T40 (295, +7) 2001 : Missed Cut

: Missed Cut 2002 : 8 (284, E)

: 8 (284, E) 2003 : T28 (294, +6)

: T28 (294, +6) 2004 : T4 (285, -3)

: T4 (285, -3) 2005 : Missed Cut

: Missed Cut 2006 : 46 (298, +10)

: 46 (298, +10) 2007 : Missed Cut

: Missed Cut 2008 : Missed Cut

: Missed Cut 2009 : T38 (289, +1)

: T38 (289, +1) 2010 : T45 (298, +10)

: T45 (298, +10) 2011 : T35 (288, E)

: T35 (288, E) 2012 : T12 (286, -2)

: T12 (286, -2) 2013 : T8 (285, -3)

: T8 (285, -3) 2014 : Missed Cut

: Missed Cut 2015 : T17 (283, -5)

: T17 (283, -5) 2016 : T34 (296, +8)

: T34 (296, +8) 2017 : 1 (279, -9)

: 1 (279, -9) 2018 : Missed Cut

: Missed Cut 2019 : Missed Cut

: Missed Cut 2021 : Missed Cut

: Missed Cut 2022 : T23 (291, +3)

: T23 (291, +3) 2023 : Missed Cut

: Missed Cut 2024: Missed Cut

