Sergio Garcia reinforces Ryder Cup ambitions amid his LIV Golf Hong Kong victory: "I think he's watching"

Sergio Garcia had an incredible week at the Hong Kong Golf Club as he won the 2025 LIV Golf Hong Kong event. He carded -18 for the event and won by three strokes, with Dean Burmester finishing at -15.

Ad

During the post-round press conference after his win, Garcia was asked if he is hoping Luke Donald is keeping track of his performances.

"I think he's watching. We've been in touch, so I know that he's keeping an eye. The only thing I can do is keep playing good golf, and I just want to help the European team like I've tried to do every single time I've been a member of that team, and hopefully he will think I'm good enough for it," Sergio Garcia said via ASAP Sports.

Ad

Trending

In his ambition to compete in the 2025 Ryder Cup and be a part of the European team, the Spanish golfer reapplied for his DP World Tour membership. He had given up his DP World Tour membership after receiving fines for joining the rival LIV Golf league.

However, to be eligible for the European Ryder Cup team, a player has to be a DP World Tour member. Hence, Garcia decided to reapply for the DP World Tour membership to be eligible for the European Ryder Cup team and will hope to be one of the captain's picks.

Ad

Sergio Garcia is hopeful of competing in the 2025 Ryder Cup Source: Getty

Sergio Garcia has one of the best Ryder Cup records, with 25 wins and 7 halves. He has played 49 matches in total and has been part of Team Europe 10 times.

Ad

Luke Donald on Sergio Garcia's chances of playing in the 2025 Ryder Cup

The 2025 Ryder Cup European team skipper, Luke Donald, was asked about Sergio Garcia's ambition to be part of the Ryder Cup team during last year's captain's press conference.

"He thinks he can play. He wants to play. I don’t think he has talked to me about being an assistant captain, but again, he would have to re-join the tour for him to be eligible. He’s certainly very interested in doing that. He understands everything that’s involved and again, the decision has to go to him whether he’s prepared to do all that."

Ad

Continuing further, he said there are a bunch of LIV Golf players who are eligible, and if they fulfill the regulations and rules, then they can be picked.

"If you fulfill the regulations and the rules that the DP World Tour set, then you’re eligible. There’s a bunch of LIV guys that play on LIV who are eligible now so that I can pick them at will."

The 2025 Ryder Cup is all set to begin on September 26 at the Bethpage Black Course in New York.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback