Sergio Garcia reveals talks about potential Ryder Cup captaincy

Sergio Garcia has made it his goal to get back to the Ryder Cup. His LIV Golf status prevented him from competing in the last tournament, and it has impacted the chances that he can one day be a captain, something he has some interest in. He discussed this ahead of LIV's new season.

He said via Alarabiya News (5:30):

"I would love to be playing still. Obviously, there were some talks about me being a captain, but obviously my focus as of now is on playing and hopefully making a few more Ryder Cups if my game is good enough. When that doesn't happen, we can try to focus on other things. I don't want to think about that until I know I'm not good enough to be a part of it."

Trending

For now, the rules don't permit Garcia to be a captain, so he's not worried about that. His focus is entirely on being able to play until he no longer has the talent, which he hopes is far off. After that, captaincy is a bridge he'll cross in due time.

Garcia paid outstanding fines to the DP World Tour to regain his membership and potentially be eligible for the Ryder Cup. It's a journey many LIV players, including Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton, have been on this year. It remains to be seen if they'll make the team or be selected by captain Luke Donald this fall.

Sergio Garcia is hopeful he can play 2025 Ryder Cup

The immediate future does hold a Ryder Cup. This fall, Europeans will visit Bethpage Black to defend their victory in 2023 at Marco Simone. Sergio Garcia wants to be with them.

Sergio Garcia wants to play this Ryder Cup (Image via Imagn)

Via Golf Monthly, he said:

"I love the Ryder Cup. Everyone knows that. It’s my favorite event of the year in golf. I think that we’re members of the European Tour again, of the DP World Tour. That was the first criteria to be eligible to be a part of the Ryder Cup.”

The golfer did admit it would depend on how he plays this year. Last year, he was third in the individual standings on LIV Golf, but he'll have to play well enough in other tournaments to qualify and make it of his own merit.

Sergio Garcia went on:

“If not, then obviously I will depend on a pick from the captain from Luke Donald. But we’ll see. The only thing I can do is play the best golf that I can play and then see where that kind of puts me.”

There are six automatic qualifiers and six captain's choices to make up the 12-man roster that Donald and his vice-captains will take to defend the title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback