Sergio Garcia’s Fireballs GC sets unique LIV Golf record with Adelaide win

Sergio Garcia's fireballs GC has marked his name in LIV Golf history, becoming the only team to win at least one team title in each of the league's first four seasons. Fireballs GC's winning streak began in 2022 with a team title at LIV Golf Bangkok and they kept the momentum running with a victory at LIV Golf Jeddah.

The following year, the team claimed a long-awaited home win at Valderrama during LIV golf Andalucia. Now, talking about their record after the Adelaide win, team captain Sergio Garcia told in a press conference:

"Well, I think it speaks for the quality of the players that we have in the fireballs team. like you said, obviously super proud to be able to achieve that, win in every single season. It's something that is not easy. a lot of great teams, and every year they seem to get stronger and stronger, but we do, too."

At Adelaide, Abraham Ancer finished tied for second individually. David Puig followed up with another top-10 finish, while Garcia posted a strong final round that helped clinch the win. Speaking about the team's mindset, the Spaniard said:

"It's a very proud moment, but that's not where we want to stop. we want to keep getting better and better. I think that we can all improve for sure. I think the sky is the limit for this team, so I'm very, very proud of them."

Fireballs GC also introduced a new player in 2025 with the addition of 22-year-old Spaniard Luis Masaveu, who turned professional in October 2024 and replaced Eugenio Chacarra. With wins in Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and now Australia, fireballs GC has made its mark. Added to that, Garcia also offered his teammate Ancer, words of encouragement as he lost a $4 million paycheck.

Sergio Garcia reacted to Abraham Ancer's performance after LIV Golf Adelaide

The final round at LIV Golf Adelaide turned out crucial as Joaquin Niemann staged a stunning comeback to snatch victory from Abraham Ancer. Niemann, the only player to go bogey-free on Sunday, fired a 7-under par 65 to overturn a three-stroke deficit and finish three shots clear at -13.

Meanwhile, Ancer made a mistake in the final round with back-to-back bogeys on 17 and 18 settling for T2 alongside Carlos Ortiz. Speaking after the loss, Sergio Garcia said:

"I just told him that I was proud of him and that obviously I know that he's disappointed, but he did a lot of good things, and he has to remember those."

However, even after the individual loss? Ancer's performance, alongside Puig's fourth-place finish, propelled the team to a $3 million prize. Now, Ancer turns his focus to defending his LIV Golf Hong Kong title.

