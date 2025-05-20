Sergio Garcia’s two-decade US Open run ends after 2025 qualifying miss

Sergio Garcia's 25-year-long run at the US Open has come to an end, as the veteran golfer failed to qualify this time. The Spaniard missed out on a spot at the final qualifying in Dallas, Texas.

On Monday, May 19, the US Open Final Qualifying – Texas took place at Bent Tree Country Club, Dallas, where seven spots were up for grabs. Garcia, who was playing the PGA Championship on Sunday, started with a low 65. However, he couldn't maintain the momentum in the second round, shooting 71 to miss the cut by one stroke.

Garcia played his first US Open in 2000 and hasn't missed an edition since then. Last year, he even tied for 12th, which was his best result in a major in three years. Overall, he has played 25 times at the event and has missed just five cuts. Besides, he has five top-ten finishes, including a T3 in 2005.

Speaking of the US Open Final Qualifying, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen topped the field after shooting 66 and 65 in two rounds. He had a one-stroke lead over James Hahn and Adam Schenk.

Here's a look at the leaderboard for the US Open Final Qualifying, Texas:

1. Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen (Denmark): –11

(Denmark): –11 T2. James Hahn (Alameda, Calif.): –10

(Alameda, Calif.): –10 T2. Adam Schenk (Vincennes, Ind.): –10

(Vincennes, Ind.): –10 T4. Lance Simpson (a) (Knoxville, Tenn.): –8

(Knoxville, Tenn.): –8 T4. Cameron Tankersley (a) (Dickson, Tenn.): –8

(Dickson, Tenn.): –8 T4. Carlos Ortiz (Mexico): –8

(Mexico): –8 7. Johnny Keefer (San Antonio, Texas): –7

Failed to Qualify (Cut at –7)

Doug Ghim (Arlington Heights, Ill.): –7 (Alternate 1)

(Arlington Heights, Ill.): –7 (Alternate 1) Cameron Tringale (Laguna Niguel, Calif.): –7 (Alternate 2)

(Laguna Niguel, Calif.): –7 (Alternate 2) McClure Meissner (Dallas, Texas): –7

(Dallas, Texas): –7 Cristobal Del Solar (Chile): –7

(Chile): –7 Preston Stout (a) (Dallas, Texas): –7

(Dallas, Texas): –7 Eugenio Lopez Chacarra (Spain): –7

(Spain): –7 Carson Young (Anderson, S.C.): –6

(Anderson, S.C.): –6 Alejandro Tosti (Argentina): –6

(Argentina): –6 Myles Creighton (Canada): –6

(Canada): –6 Chandler Phillips (Bryan, Texas): –6

(Bryan, Texas): –6 Sergio Garcia (Spain): –6

(Spain): –6 Brendon Jelley (Tulsa, Okla.): –6

(Tulsa, Okla.): –6 Peter Malnati (Knoxville, Tenn.): –6

(Knoxville, Tenn.): –6 Matthias Schmid (Germany): –6

How has Sergio Garcia performed at the US Open? Record explored

Here's a look at Sergio Garcia's performance at the US Open over the years:

2000 - T46

- T46 2001 - T12

- T12 2002 - 4

- 4 2003 - T35

- T35 2004 - T20

- T20 2005 - T3

- T3 2006 - CUT

- CUT 2007 - CUT

- CUT 2008 - T18

- T18 2009 - T10

- T10 2010 - T22

- T22 2011 - T7

- T7 2012 - T38

- T38 2013 - T45

- T45 2014 - T35

- T35 2015 - T18

- T18 2016 - T5

- T5 2017 - T21

- T21 2018 - CUT

- CUT 2019 - T52

- T52 2020 - CUT

- CUT 2021 - T19

- T19 2022 - CUT

- CUT 2023 - T27

- T27 2024 - T12

