  • Sergio Garcia’s two-decade US Open run ends after 2025 qualifying miss

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified May 20, 2025 03:32 GMT
PGA: Masters Tournament - Second Round - Source: Imagn
Sergio Garcia fails to qualify for the US Open 2025 (Image source Imagn)

Sergio Garcia's 25-year-long run at the US Open has come to an end, as the veteran golfer failed to qualify this time. The Spaniard missed out on a spot at the final qualifying in Dallas, Texas.

On Monday, May 19, the US Open Final Qualifying – Texas took place at Bent Tree Country Club, Dallas, where seven spots were up for grabs. Garcia, who was playing the PGA Championship on Sunday, started with a low 65. However, he couldn't maintain the momentum in the second round, shooting 71 to miss the cut by one stroke.

also-read-trending Trending

Garcia played his first US Open in 2000 and hasn't missed an edition since then. Last year, he even tied for 12th, which was his best result in a major in three years. Overall, he has played 25 times at the event and has missed just five cuts. Besides, he has five top-ten finishes, including a T3 in 2005.

Speaking of the US Open Final Qualifying, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen topped the field after shooting 66 and 65 in two rounds. He had a one-stroke lead over James Hahn and Adam Schenk.

Here's a look at the leaderboard for the US Open Final Qualifying, Texas:

  • 1. Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen (Denmark): –11
  • T2. James Hahn (Alameda, Calif.): –10
  • T2. Adam Schenk (Vincennes, Ind.): –10
  • T4. Lance Simpson (a) (Knoxville, Tenn.): –8
  • T4. Cameron Tankersley (a) (Dickson, Tenn.): –8
  • T4. Carlos Ortiz (Mexico): –8
  • 7. Johnny Keefer (San Antonio, Texas): –7

Failed to Qualify (Cut at –7)

  • Doug Ghim (Arlington Heights, Ill.): –7 (Alternate 1)
  • Cameron Tringale (Laguna Niguel, Calif.): –7 (Alternate 2)
  • McClure Meissner (Dallas, Texas): –7
  • Cristobal Del Solar (Chile): –7
  • Preston Stout (a) (Dallas, Texas): –7
  • Eugenio Lopez Chacarra (Spain): –7
  • Carson Young (Anderson, S.C.): –6
  • Alejandro Tosti (Argentina): –6
  • Myles Creighton (Canada): –6
  • Chandler Phillips (Bryan, Texas): –6
  • Sergio Garcia (Spain): –6
  • Brendon Jelley (Tulsa, Okla.): –6
  • Peter Malnati (Knoxville, Tenn.): –6
  • Matthias Schmid (Germany): –6
How has Sergio Garcia performed at the US Open? Record explored

Here's a look at Sergio Garcia's performance at the US Open over the years:

  • 2000 - T46
  • 2001 - T12
  • 2002 - 4
  • 2003 - T35
  • 2004 - T20
  • 2005 - T3
  • 2006 - CUT
  • 2007 - CUT
  • 2008 - T18
  • 2009 - T10
  • 2010 - T22
  • 2011 - T7
  • 2012 - T38
  • 2013 - T45
  • 2014 - T35
  • 2015 - T18
  • 2016 - T5
  • 2017 - T21
  • 2018 - CUT
  • 2019 - T52
  • 2020 - CUT
  • 2021 - T19
  • 2022 - CUT
  • 2023 - T27
  • 2024 - T12
