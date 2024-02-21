Sergio Garcia says he’s planning to re-join the DP World Tour, nearly a year after resigning his membership

Sergio Garcia has said that he is looking to regain the DP World Tour membership after resigning last year to earn a spot in all the Majors as well as the 2025 Ryder Cup.

Last year, Sergio Garcia and three more DP World Tour members decided to give up their membership after switching to LIV Golf. They were asked to pay a fine and were suspended from participating in European Tour events immediately. While Garcia paid the £700,000 fine, he wasn't able to make it to the Ryder Cup in 2023. For the uninitiated, he is the record point scorer for the European team in the tournament's history.

However, the 44-year-old Spaniard has now said that he will return to the DP World Tour soon and will fight for his spot in the Ryder Cup in 2025. In his recent interview with Rick Shiels Golf Show, he said that he didn't want to give up his DP World Tour membership, but had he kept it, he would have to keep paying the fines for playing on a Saudi-backed circuit.

"I'm gonna be a member again of the European tour next year," said Garcia. "So I will play my four events or something like that. So maybe if I do well in those, maybe I can get myself in [Majors] somehow. So there's a couple of, there's a couple of ways.

"I always said, when I joined LIV, I wanted to keep still being a member of the European Tour and play my minimum, my four events and keep my card. Obviously, they didn’t make it too easy to be able to do that," he continued.

The Spaniard added that he wanted to give himself the best possible chance for the Ryder Cup at Bethpage, but for that, he either had to play more events or do well in whatever events he would play. He added:

"But I guess at the end of the day, if I’m eligible, if they see I’m making the effort, if I do well in LIV and I’m consistent, hopefully, I can be considered, not only because of my game but because of what I can bring to the team and my history in the event.

"To me, the Ryder Cup, its every single shot is like the back nine of a major, with a chance of winning. Yeah, that's where it is, because you know that every single point is so important. So there's, there's that much hype, there's that much excitement, there's that much pressure. And obviously, the energy from the crowds and everything, it's like you don't really feel that all year long. So, that's why it makes it so, so special."

How many titles has Sergio Garcia won on the European Tour?

Sergio Garcia has won 16 titles on the DP World Tour. Here's a look at all his wins:

Murphy's Irish Open (1999)

Linde German Masters (1999)

Trophée Lancôme (2001)

Canarias Open de España (2002)

Mallorca Classic (2004)

Omega European Masters (2005)

Castelló Masters Costa Azahar (2008)

HSBC Champions (2008)

Castelló Masters (2011)

Andalucía Masters (2011)

Commercial Bank Qatar Masters (2014)

Omega Dubai Desert Classic (2017)

Masters Tournament (2017)

Andalucía Valderrama Masters (2017)

Andalucía Valderrama Masters (2018)

KLM Open (2019)