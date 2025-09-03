Sergio Garcia sends special message to LIV side after Ryder Cup disappointment

Sergio Garcia pulled out of this week's Irish Open after Luke Donald didn’t name him as a pick for the upcoming Ryder Cup. The Spaniard, who is the team event's all-time-Cup points-getter, admitted ‘looking forward’ to making the European squad. Despite the heartbreak, the golfer has now taken to social media to laud his Fireballs GC team.Garcia claimed being ‘proud’ of the 2025 LIV Golf season despite only managing one top 10 finish in his final eight starts. The ace golfer, who was emotional to miss Ryder Cup selection, dubbed it “truly special” to lead the Fireballs GC side. Furthermore, the all-Spanish speaking side’s skipper thanked the fans and announced ‘looking forward’ to the 2026 season on the Saudi-backed series.It is pertinent to note that the message came just hours after he announced his withdrawal from the DP World Tour Irish Open.Sergio Garcia wrote on X:“A lot to be proud of from this 2025 @livgolf_league season! Through the highs and lows of the year, we brought passion and energy to every round across the world. It’s truly special to represent @fireballsgc_ alongside great golfers and even better people. Thank you to all the fans who make each event unforgettable, the Fireballs look forward to coming back even stronger in 2026!”For the unversed, Garcia’s Fireballs side had a decent start to the 2025 LIV season winning three of the opening four events. However, the side failed to win since and settled for eighth in the season long team standings despite managing three podium finishes in the final four starts.Sergio Garcia reveals reason to pull out of Irish Open Luke Donald overlooked Europe's all-time leading scorer as he picked the likes of Jon Rahm, Shane Lowry, Viktor Hovland, Ludvig Aberg, Matt Fitzpatrick and Sepp Straka over Sergio Garcia to play the 2025 Ryder Cup. For the unversed, the former Ryder Cup winning Spaniard was admittedly ‘looking forward’ to joining automatic qualifiers Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose, Bob MacIntyre, Tyrrell Hatton and Rasmus Hoijgaard on the final squad.Following this, Garcia, who finishing ninth in LIV’s individual player standings, announced his withdrawal from the Irish Open. The LIV Hong Kong champion dubbed it ‘mentally tough’ to play the DP World Tour event after being out of the European captain’s plans for the Bethpage Black event.Sergio Garcia told GolfMagic on Tuesday:“I felt like I was so looking forward to being a part of that team, and so I felt like mentally, you know, mentally it was kind of tough (to play in the Irish Open) … I didn't want to go there and not be fully engaged in the tournament and stuff, so I just decided to take a little bit of time off and spend it with the family and do a couple of things, some things outside of golf and just kind of reboot a little bit, recharge the batteries.”Interestingly, Sergio Garcia was spotted at the ongoing 2025 US Open Tennis at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows–Corona Park, Queens, New York City. The Spaniard was seen cheering on fellow countryman Carlos Alcaraz as he beat Czech star Jiri Lehecka in the quarterfinals.