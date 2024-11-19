Sergio Garcia set for DP World Tour return as he aims for Ryder Cup berth

LIV golfer Sergio Garcia has earned an opportunity to be eligible to compete at the Ryder Cup 2025 as he has rejoined the DP World Tour. The Spanish golfer, who joined the breakaway series in 2022, had given up his European Tour membership after the circuit imposed fines on players for joining LIV Golf.

As per a recent report, Garcia has applied for DP World Tour membership and is returning to the circuit. A spokesperson revealed that the Spanish golfer has paid fines to be eligible to rejoin the DP World Tour, but he has to serve his suspension before he can play on the European circuit in 2025.

The DP World Tour spokesperson said, via Sky Sports:

"Sergio Garcia submitted his application to return to membership of the DP World Tour for the 2025 season ahead of the deadline on Sunday November 17. He has paid his fines but will have to serve his suspensions before he can play on the DP World Tour.

"He is a member in Category One (reserved for winners of the Race to Dubai Rankings 2017 to 2024 and the four majors from 2017 to 2025) for the 2025 season."

Notably, Sergio Garcia holds an impressive record at the Ryder Cup, 25-13-7. However, as he joined LIV Golf, he struggled to compete at the prestigious biennial event. But as he is finally rejoining the DP World Tour, there is a chance for him to compete at the Ryder Cup in 2025.

Sergio Garcia reflects on his desire to play at the Ryder Cup

In an exclusive interview with Golf Monthly earlier in November 2024, Sergio Garcia reflected on his desire to compete at the Ryder Cup again. He acknowledged that his game is "still good enough to play" at least a few more Ryder Cups in his career. He said:

"I feel like my game’s still good enough to play at least two or three Ryder Cups, so if I can keep that level going, hopefully everything gets sorted and we can get to that point."

Garcia also reflected on his success in the prestigious tournament over the years. He said:

"It’s amazing, I think that - first and foremost - to be able to play as many Ryder Cups as I have played and be able to help Europe win as many as we did, that’s the most important thing. And then to be able to become the highest points scorer in Ryder Cup history, that’s the icing on top of the cake, I guess."

This season on LIV Golf, Garcia has been impressive with his game. He finished third in the season standings with his win at the Andalucía event. Some of his amazing performances include second at the Mayakoba event, Miami, and T2 at the Chicago event on LIV Golf.

