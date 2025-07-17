Sergio Garcia sets his gear for the 153rd Open Championship with a simple 4-word message

By Lathika Krishna
Published Jul 17, 2025 02:59 GMT
BMW International Open 2025 - Previews - Source: Getty
Sergio Garcia, BMW International Open 2025 (Image via Getty)

Sergio Garcia is all set to tee it up at the 2025 Open Championship this week. Ahead of the opening round on Thursday, July 17, he shared a moment with his fans on Instagram while putting out a message.

The Spaniard posted a series of images that were taken during the practice round of the Open Championship. In the caption, he delivered a simple yet confident message that read (via Instagram @thesergiogarcia):

"Tomorrow will be special. ✨ 🔜 @theopen at Royal Portrush."

Here's a look at Sergio Garcia's Instagram post giving fans a peek into his preparations for the 153rd edition of the Open Championship (via Instagram @thesergiogarcia):

Sergio Garcia is one of the 19 players from LIV Golf who will be a part of the world-class field at the 2025 Open Championship. The Fireballs GC captain earned his exemption into the Major championship through his individual ranking in the Saudi-based league.

The first round of the Open Championship on Thursday will see Sergio Garcia tee it up at 12:20 PM local time from the Royal Portrush's first hole. He will play with Laurie Canter and Elvis Smylie.

Sergio Garcia's past Open Championship Performances

Leading up to the opening round of the 153rd edition of this week's Major championship, Sergio Garcia has played the Open Championship 25 times.

The Spaniard recorded 13 finishes inside the top 25, 10 finishes inside the top 10, and five finishes inside the top 5. Garcia has placed second at the Open Championship in two editions.

Having played his first Major championship at the 1996 Open Championship, the tournament means a lot to the Spaniard. He posted his best finishes of second place in 2007 and tied for second place in 2014.

Over 90 rounds of golf played at the Open Championship, Sergio Garcia has a scoring average of 71.37 for the tournament, with a low round of 65 being achieved twice.

The LIV Golf star played the 2019 Open Championship, which was played at this year's venue—Royal Portrush. Having made the cut, Garcia tied for 67th place with scores of 68, 73, 71, and 78.

Here's a look at the 2017 Masters Tournament winner's past Open Championship performances:

  • 1996 - CUT
  • 1997 - Did Not Play
  • 1998 - T29
  • 1999 - CUT
  • 2000 - T36
  • 2001 - T9
  • 2002 - T8
  • 2003 - T10
  • 2004 - CUT
  • 2005 - T5
  • 2006 - T5
  • 2007 - 2
  • 2008 - T51
  • 2009 - T38
  • 2010 - T14
  • 2011 - T9
  • 2012 - CUT
  • 2013 - T21
  • 2014 - T2
  • 2015 - T6
  • 2016 - T5
  • 2017 - T37
  • 2018 - CUT
  • 2019 - T67
  • 2020 - No Tournament held due to COVID-19
  • 2021 - T19
  • 2022 - T68
  • 2023 - Did Not Play
  • 2024 - Did Not Play
About the author
Lathika Krishna

Lathika Krishna

Lathika is one of the newer additions to Sportskeeda’s budding golf journalism team and has brought plenty of in-game experience to the role. Having been a golfer for over 12 years now, some of her crowning achievements include winning titles on the Indian Golf Union Ladies tour and Junior Girls Amateur tour.

She currently competes in Division 1 golf in New York, and hopes to play in the U.S. Open and Chevron Championship one day. She is set to cover the 2025 Ryder Cup as well. She is currently pursuing a degree in Business Administration and Management, and holds a Sports Marketing certification from Northwestern University, which helped her learn to draft press releases and ultimately transition into journalism.

Lathika has thus developed a knowledge base that allows her to view golf from both player, spectator and media lenses, enabling her to bring statistics, insights and an understanding of fan emotion together in her copies. She only uses verified information from reliable sources like the PGA TOUR.

Her favorite golfers are Nelly Korda and Tiger Woods, both for their playing style as well as their mental strength. Much of her time away from work is spent playing golf, but she also enjoys spending time with her family and friends, and learning new hobbies or upskilling.

Know More

