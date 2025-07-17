Sergio Garcia sets his gear for the 153rd Open Championship with a simple 4-word message

Sergio Garcia is all set to tee it up at the 2025 Open Championship this week. Ahead of the opening round on Thursday, July 17, he shared a moment with his fans on Instagram while putting out a message.

The Spaniard posted a series of images that were taken during the practice round of the Open Championship. In the caption, he delivered a simple yet confident message that read (via Instagram @thesergiogarcia):

"Tomorrow will be special. ✨ 🔜 @theopen at Royal Portrush."

Here's a look at Sergio Garcia's Instagram post giving fans a peek into his preparations for the 153rd edition of the Open Championship (via Instagram @thesergiogarcia):

Sergio Garcia is one of the 19 players from LIV Golf who will be a part of the world-class field at the 2025 Open Championship. The Fireballs GC captain earned his exemption into the Major championship through his individual ranking in the Saudi-based league.

The first round of the Open Championship on Thursday will see Sergio Garcia tee it up at 12:20 PM local time from the Royal Portrush's first hole. He will play with Laurie Canter and Elvis Smylie.

Sergio Garcia's past Open Championship Performances

Leading up to the opening round of the 153rd edition of this week's Major championship, Sergio Garcia has played the Open Championship 25 times.

The Spaniard recorded 13 finishes inside the top 25, 10 finishes inside the top 10, and five finishes inside the top 5. Garcia has placed second at the Open Championship in two editions.

Having played his first Major championship at the 1996 Open Championship, the tournament means a lot to the Spaniard. He posted his best finishes of second place in 2007 and tied for second place in 2014.

Over 90 rounds of golf played at the Open Championship, Sergio Garcia has a scoring average of 71.37 for the tournament, with a low round of 65 being achieved twice.

The LIV Golf star played the 2019 Open Championship, which was played at this year's venue—Royal Portrush. Having made the cut, Garcia tied for 67th place with scores of 68, 73, 71, and 78.

Here's a look at the 2017 Masters Tournament winner's past Open Championship performances:

1996 - CUT

1997 - Did Not Play

1998 - T29

1999 - CUT

2000 - T36

2001 - T9

2002 - T8

2003 - T10

2004 - CUT

2005 - T5

2006 - T5

2007 - 2

2008 - T51

2009 - T38

2010 - T14

2011 - T9

2012 - CUT

2013 - T21

2014 - T2

2015 - T6

2016 - T5

2017 - T37

2018 - CUT

2019 - T67

2020 - No Tournament held due to COVID-19

2021 - T19

2022 - T68

2023 - Did Not Play

2024 - Did Not Play

