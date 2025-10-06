Sergio Garcia has reached Madrid to compete at the 2025 Spanish Open, scheduled to take place from October 9 to 12. The LIV golfer will be making his 18th appearance of the season at the Club de Campo Villa de Madrid in Spain. Garcia was last seen in action at the LIV Team Championship in Michigan in August, where his team finished in eighth place.

Ad

The Spaniard returns to his home event after a six-year absence, as he last competed at the Spanish Open in 2019. In his last appearance at the DP World Tour event, Garcia finished at T7 with a 12-under par final score. The 2002 Open de España champion will aim for a higher finish this time around.

As he prepares to make a comeback at the Spanish Open, Garcia took to his social media page to share a glimpse of his practice session. The LIV golfer shared a video of himself practicing his swings ahead of the tournament. He captioned his Instagram story:

Ad

Trending

"🔥 First swings at @openespana 🔥"

Stills from Sergio Garcia's Instagram story - Source- @thesergiogarcia on Instagram

Besides Sergio Garcia, the 2025 Spanish Open is headlined by the likes of Jon Rahm, Shane Lowry, Joaquin Niemann, and defending champion Angel Hidalgo. This week's tournament is also the first event of the Open qualifying series, meaning the field will be playing to secure their spot in the 154th Open Championship next year, which will take place at the Royal Birkdale in England.

Ad

How has Sergio Garcia performed so far this year?

Sergio Garcia has had a decent season on the LIV Golf League this year. The 45-year-old won the LIV Hong Kong event earlier this year. Out of the 13 events played on the Saudi-backed League, Garcia has had four Top 10 and nine Top 25 finishes altogether.

Sergio Garcia after his win at the 2025 LIV Golf Hong Kong - Source: Getty

Sergio Garcia kicked off his season at Riyadh, where he finished at T6, followed by T18 at LIV Golf Adelaide. After his win at the Hong Kong event, his next Top 10 finish came in Miami, where he stood in third place at the end of the tournament. While he finished at T25 in Dallas, he was tied for 10th at the Andalucia event. At the LIV Golf United Kingdom, he finished at T21, and was tied for 17th in Chicago and Indianapolis.

Garcia played three of the four Majors this year. He finished at T59 at the Masters and T67 at the PGA Championship. He ended up in a six-way tie for 34th at the 153rd Open Championship. Garcia missed his first U.S. Open in 25 years following his outcome at the LIV Dallas event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anusha M Started out as a Golf Listener, soon got her bearing as a writer.



As an established Sports Writer, Anusha aspires to be a Sports Journalist and joining Sportskeeda is the first step she's taken in that direction. Though initially unfamiliar with golf, she now hopes to cover a PGA Tour event live, one day.



She graduated Bachelors of Arts with triple majors- Journalism, Psychology and English Literature. The two subjects, Psychology and literature, greatly influenced her writing, one by assisting in readers' perspective and one by improving language & vocabulary.

This gives her an edge while framing articles, as she knows what you want readers want and how to engage with them without all the huff and fluff. She strives not only to bring you genuine news stories, but to deliver perfection!



Besides golf, Anusha follows tennis and cricket avidly. She has even published several tennis news articles in one of her previous roles. This role nudged her towards Sports writing and reporting, and she decided to pursue MA in Sports Journalism in the future to nourish this dream.





Outside journalism, Anusha either binges Mystery thrillers or writes poems, occasionally picks up a book and buries her face until she finishes it. In short, she is

A Potterhead with an eye like Sherlock, be it for content or errors! Know More