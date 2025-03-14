"Seven different things he does before one putt" - Ex-LIV golfer shares hilarious take on Bryson DeChambeau's in-game process

Ex-LIV golfer Pat Perez shared a hilarious take on Bryson DeChambeau's in-game process during the broadcast of LIV Golf Singapore. The first round is currently underway at the Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore on Friday, March 14.

For the unversed, DeChambeau is known as "The Scientist" for his analytical and unconventional approach to golf. He often talks about applying physics and biomechanics in the game of golf.

On the par-4 first hole at LIV Golf Singapore, the 31-year-old was preparing for his putt when LIV Golf commentator Pat Perez hilariously said:

"He's got about seven different things he does for one putt. This is one of them. So this is a range of about 40 feet, I believe 35 feet. And he putts with his flight scope, so he gets a mile per hour of what the ball needs to come off from this range. And from this range, it's about nine miles an hour. But then factoring in the downhill and the grain and his brain and everything else, I have no idea what the hell this is actually going to be."

DeChambeau missed the putt and Perez said:

"Bryson hit that 11 miles now, he's not going to like that."

The other LIV Golf commentator laughed at Perez's take on Bryson DeChambeau's play and shared an anecdote where a golfer was practising 10-foot putts, and the 49-year-old jokingly asked about the ball speed to DeChambeau. However, staying true to his analytical approach, the 2024 US Open winner responded with precision, stating it was 5.1.

Pat Perez transitioned from playing to broadcasting within the LIV Golf League after he finished 48th in the season's standings in 2024. Talking about his switch, Perez said (via Golf WRX):

"I'm full-steam on this thing. I'm really excited to do it. It’s a perfect mid-life restart for me."

Perez played three seasons at LIV Golf with Dustin Johnson's 4Aces team.

Bryson DeChambeau talks about his preparations for the 2025 Masters tournament

Bryson DeChambeau hasn't had any successful run at the Masters. He'd be playing for the ninth time this year. In a recent press conference, he said (via ASAP Sports):

"Yeah. I'm excited. I'm ready. I feel like I'm ready at least. I've made some switches with the golf ball, and this week we're trying it out. It's been pretty solid so far, so we'll see how that works. But I'm just comfortable. I'm excited is really what it comes down to. However the cards play out, they'll play out, but I am genuinely excited for this year."

DeChambeau also shared that he visited the Augusta Nation course on January 6th for a practice round. He said that he'd go for another practice round before LIV Golf Miami.

Let's take a look at Bryson DeChambeau's performances at the Masters tournament:

2016: T21

2018: T38

2019: T29

2020: T34

2021: T46

2022: Missed Cut

2023: Missed Cut

2024: T6

