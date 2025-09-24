"Sh*t talking already in full swing" - Fans react to Ian Poulter's 'mashed potato' dig at US Ryder Cup fans

Fans reacted to Ian Poulter’s mashed potato dig at the US Ryder Cup fans. The Ryder Cup is around the corner, and tension is brewing in the golf community over whether the European side will retain the Cup or the American side will win it back.Amid this uncertainty, Poulter called the US Ryder Cup fans mashed potatoes, and a video clip of his statement was uploaded by Flushing It on X. As it went viral, fans poured in their thoughts.A fan called Poulter's statement as shit-talking.RustyDawg @Rusty_SoldierLINK@flushingitgolf Shit talking already in full swing. Love it.Another said:Overton's Window @VOvertonsWindowLINK@flushingitgolf The same folks yell &quot;More Cowbell&quot; at partiesA fan wrote how Brian Harmon was ill-treated by the British at the Open. His words were:“ The trashy Brits treated Brian Harmon like hell during his run at the open.”Another wrote:“Baba Booey you limey.”A fan sided with Poulter and remarked that he had a point. He said:“This dude has a point, especially if he's referring to the WMPO!”The Ryder Cup will take place at the Bethpage Black, Farmingdale, USA, from September 26 to 28.Luke Donald gives out his plan of action for the upcoming Ryder Cup Luke Donald is going to be the repeating captain for the European Ryder Cup team after successfully leading his team win at the 2023 Ryder Cup in Rome with a score of 16.5-11.5 against the Americans. Donald will lead the European side in the 2025 edition of the international tournament, and before going to do so, he shared how his duty as a captain was to prepare the guys for every situation. His words were ( via ASAP Sports):“I think my job as captain is to prepare the guys for every scenario. Obviously there's a bunch of us in our team that have experienced away crowds. Maybe not New York, but we have experienced away crowds before, and we've certainly talked about it as a group, what you've learned, what you think you might have done well…One element of the preparation that's going into kind of making sure that these guys are ready for -- and to be prepared to be at their best.”He continued, “I think Rory…loves what the Ryder Cup represents. You can see the emotion both ways. When he lost in Wisconsin the tears were flowing, how he felt like as the player he is, he's a leader for the team, that he needed to play better and he felt like he let himself down and the team. That's kind of the brotherhood we have in our team. He sees himself as a leader but also just one of 12. We try and talk about that a lot. We all have an opportunity to contribute to the team.”The European Ryder Cup team has Rory McIlroy, Robert MacIntyre, Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose, Rasmus Hojgaard, Tyrrell Hatton, Shane Lowry, Jon Rahm, Sepp Straka, Viktor Hovland, Ludvig Aberg, and Matt Fitzpatrick.