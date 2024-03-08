Shane Bacon urges PGA Tour to share Cam Davis' incredible bunker shot from a difficult lie at the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational 

The 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational showcased an array of spectacular shots at Bay Hill Golf Club, especially during the tournament's opening round. Among the highlights was Cam Davis' remarkable bunker shot on the 18th hole, executed from a particularly challenging lie.

Although the Australian professional golfer earned a bogey on the 18th hole, his commendable shot was worth watching. Discussing the same, journalist Shane Bacon, took to X (formerly Twitter) handle and requested the PGA Tour to post the video clip of the shot.

Bacon wrote:

“I need someone (@pgatour please!) to post the bunker shot Cam Davis hit on the 18th hole on Thursday. Legit one of the more impressive (and gutsy) shots I've seen this year from an absolutely HORRIBLE lie.”

Soon after, the PGA Tour took to X and shared the video clip of Cam Davis's shot. They wrote:

“Got you, Shane”

Check out the complete post here:

Expand Tweet

Notably, Cam Davis concluded the first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational in a tie for 35th place on the leaderboard. He kicked off his performance with a birdie on the 1st hole, encountered a bogey on the 4th, and bounced back with a birdie on the 5th.

Overall, Davis secured three birdies and suffered three bogeys, wrapping up the round at even par, alongside 13 other golfers.

The 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational also witnessed Mackenzie Hughes pull off a rocking shot

During the opening day of the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Mackenzie Hughes delivered an astounding shot on the 3rd hole at Bay Hill. As he executed his second shot, it looked as though the ball was destined to end up in the water.

Nonetheless, the Canadian professional golfer’s shot bounced off a rock and instead landed on the bank of the lake. This led the golfer to make a 7-foot birdie putt. He finished hole 3 on even par.

The PGA Tour took the opportunity to share the same on X and wrote:

“Off the rocks!

@MacHughesGolf gets the lucky break of the day @APInv.”

Expand Tweet

Despite executing such a remarkable shot, Mackenzie Hughes couldn't capitalize on it to produce a notable round. He racked up four bogeys against a single birdie, finishing his round at 3 over par.

Consequently, this performance placed him in a tie for the 62nd position with American professional golfer Rickie Fowler and South Korean professional golfer Si Woo Kim.