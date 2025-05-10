Shane Lowry admits he had to ‘read up’ on $60M NFL star before Pro-Am round

Shane Lowry shared his experience of playing with former NFL star Jason Kelce. In a Trust Championship pro-am tournament held ahead of the start of the PGA Tour, the Irish golfer teed it up with the former Eagles star player.

They had a fun outing and, following the second round of the Trust Championship on May 9, Shane Lowry shared his experience, calling it a "cool" one. He said (via ASAP Sports):

"It's cool. I always say in golf we're very fortunate to meet the people we do, traveling the world and coming to different places. To be able to go out in the Pro-Am and play golf with someone like that, I enjoyed the experience. Great fella."

"Obviously I knew who he was before, but I'll be honest, I had to read up quite a bit the night before about what he'd achieved and all that. Look, everybody knows who the Kelce brothers are now, but yeah, he was a great guy," he added.

Jason Kelce, who has a net worth of $60 million (via Celebrity Net Worth), enjoys playing golf. He even competed in the 2024 American Celebrity Century Championship and often plays in pro-am events.

Meanwhile, this week at the Philly Cricket Club, the PGA Tour players are playing at the Trust Championship, the signature event, which commenced on Thursday, May 8. Shane Lowry had an amazing start, and after the 36 holes, he settled just one stroke behind the leader, Keith Mitchell.

Shane Lowry reflects on his performance at Trust Championship 2025

In the opening round of the Trust Championship, Shane Lowry carded 64; in the second round he carded 65. With that, he made a five-spot jump on the leaderboard and finally settled in solo second place at 11-under.

In the post-round press conference, Lowry candidly reflected on his performance and said (via ASAP Sports):

"The first -- most of the round was actually fine. It was somewhat playable. Obviously the ball wasn't going very far, but there wasn't that much rain, and there wasn't much wind as well, which was nice. I felt like the course, once you hit it in the fairways, was very scorable."

Meanwhile, Keith Mitchell started the game with a fabulous opening round of 61 and took the early lead in the game. He maintained the momentum, and despite playing a round of 67 on Friday, he still managed to extend his lead in the game.

Justin Thomas had a good time on the greens on Friday, playing a round of 67. As such, he jumped 21 spots on the leaderboard to settle in a tie for fourth place along with Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa, Akshay Bhatia, Si Woo Kim, and Patrick Cantlay.

