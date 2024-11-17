Shane Lowry calls being Rory McIlroy ‘unfortunate’ as he defends the Irish star’s season

Shane Lowry has defended Rory McIlroy, who had a mixed bag of a season this year. During the post-round interview of the 2024 DP World Tour Championship, Lowry said it is unfortunate for Rory to have everybody look at his season as a glass half-empty. But the Irish golfer looks at it as glass half-full as he compares his season with McIlroy.

"Unfortunately for Rory, I think everybody looks at the glass half-empty," Lowry said via ASAP Sportts. "I look at it glass half-full. He's had an amazingly consistent year. I've had a consistent year, but he's had consistent top-three finishes. Mine are Top 15s."

In 2024, McIlroy registered four wins overall on the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour. He won the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, Zurich Championship, Wells Fargo Championship, and the DP World Tour Championship.

He had a great chance at adding a few more wins, including a major, as he finished runner-up at the Dubai Invitational, the US Open, the Irish Open, and the BMW PGA Championship.

Lowry believes McIlroy will be determined to come out firing next year, especially for the Masters and the Ryder Cup.

"I think he is more determined than ever to come out firing next year, and obviously, the Masters will be at the forefront of his mind, same as myself, he'll be looking towards the other big tournaments and The Ryder Cup."

With the victory, the 35-year-old golfer registered his sixth Race to Dubai title as well. He has now equaled Seve Ballesteros's European Tour order of merit wins with six, and according to Shane Lowry, the Northern Irish golfer is also eyeing Colin Montgomerie's record of eight titles.

"He's putting himself up there with the greats of European golf, not that he already wasn't and I'm sure he's got Monty's records in his sights as well," Lowry concluded.

A look back at Rory McIlroy's performance on the DP World Tour in 2024

Rory McIlroy won the season-long Race to Dubai title despite registering just two wins. He showcased consistent performances and registered eight top-5 finishes, which assisted him in winning the season-long championship for the sixth time.

The Northern Irishman started his season on a high note as he won the Hero Dubai Desert Classic in January and then kept the momentum with plenty of top-five and top-10 finishes. He eventually concluded his season with a victory in Dubai and registered his second win of the season on the DP World Tour.

Here's how McIlroy performed on the DP World Tour in 2024.

DP World Tour Championship : 1st

: 1st Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship : T3

: T3 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship : T25

: T25 BMW PGA Championship : T2

: T2 Amgen Irish Open : 2nd

: 2nd Olympic Men's Golf Competition : T5

: T5 The 152nd OPEN : T125

: T125 Genesis Scottish Open : T4

: T4 U.S. OPEN : 2nd

: 2nd U.S. PGA Championship : T12

: T12 THE MASTERS : T22

: T22 Hero Dubai Desert Classic : 1st

: 1st Dubai Invitational: T2

