Shane Lowry channels Rory McIlroy’s Masters persistence in pursuit of first individual win in two years: "Keep knocking on the door'

Shane Lowry is looking to channel Rory McIlroy's Masters persistence to win an individual PGA Tour title at the 2025 Truist Championship. The Irish golfer took the lead in the game after three rounds, together with Sepp Straka.

Shane Lowry last won an individual PGA Tour event in 2019, at The Open Championship. Although he won the 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans in a team with Rory McIlroy, he is still seeking to win an individual event in two years.

In the post-round press conference, Shane Lowry opened up about his chances of winning by sharing Rory McIlroy's example. The Northern Irish golfer came close to winning a Major a couple of times in the past before finally breaking his 11-year winless streak in Majors at the Masters 2025.

Speaking of his chances of winning the Truist Championship, Lowry said (via ASPA Sports):

"I just think you need to be persistent. You need to keep putting yourself there, and eventually it will happen. You look at Rory at the Masters a few weeks ago.

"Keep knocking on the door, and eventually you'll go through it. I feel like I've done a good job of it this season, last season. It does get frustrating sometimes, but yeah, I'm in the final group tomorrow," he added.

This season on the PGA Tour, Shane Lowry came close to winning the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am but eventually settled for a solo second place. He played four rounds of 66, 70, 65, and 68 at the PGA Tour event. This season, he has played in a total of ten tournaments and recorded three top-10 finishes.

Exploring the leaderboard of the 2025 Truist Championship featuring Shane Lowry

Lowry started the campaign with a round of 64 and then carded 65 in the second round of the tournament. He played 67 on Saturday and jumped one spot on the leaderboard to take the lead in the game along with Sepp Straka at 14-under. Justin Thomas is tied for third place with Keith Mitchell at 11-under.

Here is the leaderboard of the 2025 Truist Championship after three rounds:

T1: Sepp Straka: -14

T1: Shane Lowry: -14

T3: Justin Thomas: -11

T3: Keith Mitchell: -11

5: Hideki Matsuyama: -10

T6: Nick Taylor: -8

T6: Sam Burns: -8

T6: Sungjae Im: -8

T6: Tony Finau: -8

T6: Rory McIlroy: -8

T11: Jacob Bridgeman: -7

T11: Tommy Fleetwood: -7

T11: Harris English: -7

T11: Rickie Fowler: -7

T11: Patrick Cantlay: -7

T16: Corey Conners: -6

T16: Cameron Young: -6

T16: Eric Cole: -6

T16: Keegan Bradley: -6

T16: J.T. Poston: -6

T16: Sam Stevens: -6

T16: Stephan Jaeger: -6

T16: Max Homa: -6

T16: Akshay Bhatia: -6

T16: Si Woo Kim: -6

T26: Daniel Berger: -5

T26: Xander Schauffele: -5

T26: Collin Morikawa: -5

T29: Byeong Hun An: -4

T29: Matt Fitzpatrick: -4

T29: Jordan Spieth: -4

T29: J.J. Spaun: -4

T29: Gary Woodland: -4

T34: Davis Thompson: -3

T34: Rasmus Højgaard: -3

T34: Alex Noren: -3

T34: Thomas Detry: -3

T38: Ryan Gerard: -2

T38: Brian Campbell: -2

T38: Patrick Rodgers: -2

T38: Cam Davis: -2

T38: Adam Scott: -2

T38: Aaron Rai: -2

T38: Ben Griffin: -2

T38: Erik van Rooyen: -2

T46: Will Zalatoris: -1

T46: Joe Highsmith: -1

T46: Christiaan Bezuidenhout: -1

T46: Andrew Novak: -1

T46: Robert MacIntyre: -1

T46: Min Woo Lee: -1

T46: Maverick McNealy: -1

T46: Denny McCarthy: -1

T54: Tom Hoge: E

T54: Viktor Hovland: E

T54: Nick Dunlap: E

T54: Michael Thorbjornsen: E

T58: Brian Harman: +1

T58: Austin Eckroat: +1

T58: Russell Henley: +1

T61: Wyndham Clark: +2

T61: Lucas Glover: +2

T61: Chris Kirk: +2

T61: Adam Hadwin: +2

T61: Ludvig Åberg: +2

T61: Taylor Pendrith: +2

T67: Matthieu Pavon: +3

T67: Max Greyserman: +3

69: Garrick Higgo: +5

70: Sahith Theegala: +8

