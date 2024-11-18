Shane Lowry discusses his big plans for the 2025 Ryder Cup: "I'll do everything I can to hopefully get the job done"

Following a third-place finish at the DP World Tour Championship, Shane Lowry set his eyes on making the Ryder Cup team next year. He will need to have a big season in 2025 to ensure a spot on the team, with several events likely to play a big role in his eventual selection.

The Open Championship, which will be held in Northern Ireland, will be one of those events. Lowry mentioned that he had "fond memories" from the last time the British Open was held there and detailed his plan for the remainder of the season, including vying for a spot in the Ryder Cup squad (via ASAP Sports):

"I think there will be obviously a lot for me to do, and I'll have to manage myself pretty good. I think it will be a little more difficult to come in under the radar than last time. I have huge things ahead."

While there are plenty of important tournaments scheduled for the upcoming year, Lowry is focused on the Ryder Cup. Discussing the importance of Majors and other events, the Irish golfer reiterated that his focus was on the International tournament.

"First and foremost we look to April little and the Masters and look at the other majors after that, and forefront of my mind is Ryder Cup next year. I really want to be part of that side and I want to be part of a winning side. So I'll do everything I can over the next nine months to do that and hopefully get the job done."

Lowry is currently 17th on the Ryder Cup standings and thus needs to make up a lot of ground to become an automatic qualifier.

Shane Lowry reflects on quality outing at DP World Tour Championship

Though he came up behind Rasmus Hojgaard and the eventual champion Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry was pleased with how he played over the weekend. He shot four-under in the fourth round to charge up the leaderboard.

Shane Lowry is happy with his finish (Image via Getty)

He reflected (via ASAP Sports):

"I played really good golf over the last while, and last week, I bogeyed the last two to finish 12th or 13th or whatever it is and come off feeling sour about the whole week. It's nice it do that. It's nice to finish like that, especially going into a break now."

The golfer added that there was "a lot there at stake", including some "valuable" OWGR and Ryder Cup points. Shane Lowry also felt that he was in a much better place compared to 2023, and while he would've liked to win, Lowry was satisfied with the progress he'd made over the course of the season.

