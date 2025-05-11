Shane Lowry drops 4-word self-motivation ahead of Truist Championship showdown

Shane Lowry dropped a 4-word self-motivational post on his social media before the final round of the Truist Championship. Lowry is currently sitting atop the tournament leaderboard with Sepp Straka. The Irishman will play the last round on Sunday, and before that, he shared his motivation on X.

Lowry shared a slo-mo video of himself playing on the Truist Championship greens, and he wrote a caption, which read:

“18 holes to go @TruistChamp.”

Shane Lowry reflected on his learning curve until now at the Truist Championship in a post-round press conference. His words were ( via ASAP Sports):

“Yeah, look, it's great to see the way the conditions come into it today. The golf course is standing up really well. Because the fairways are quite generous for us this week. I feel like the fairways are wide, and once you get the ball on the fairways, you're going to have some chances.”

“It was very tough today in those winds, particularly tough to hole putts. When you get inside 10 feet, to be really precise on these greens was tough. I think you just need to get the ball in the fairways your first go...Once you're in the fairway, I think you can really get after this golf course,” he added.

Shane Lowry's total score is 14 under after three rounds of the Philadelphia-based tournament.

Shane Lowry and others' tee times and pairings for the last round of the Truist Championship?

Sepp Straka and Shane Lowry will tee off at 2 pm on the first tee. Right before them, Justin Thomas and Keith Mitchell will start at 1:50 pm. Garrick Higgo and Sahith Theegala are the first group, and they will start at 8 am. Next to them, Matthieu Pavon and Max Greyserman will tee off at 8:10 am. Here's the list of tee times and pairings for the last round of the Truist Championship ( all times in ET):

Tee No. 1

8:00 a.m. → Garrick Higgo, Sahith Theegala

8:10 a.m. → Matthieu Pavon, Max Greyserman

8:20 a.m. → Ludvig Åberg, Taylor Pendrith

8:30 a.m. → Chris Kirk, Adam Hadwin

8:40 a.m. → Wyndham Clark, Lucas Glover

8:50 a.m. → Austin Eckroat, Russell Henley

9:00 a.m. → Michael Thorbjornsen, Brian Harman

9:10 a.m. → Viktor Hovland, Nick Dunlap

9:25 a.m. → Denny McCarthy, Tom Hoge

9:35 a.m. → Min Woo Lee, Maverick McNealy

9:45 a.m. → Andrew Novak, Robert MacIntyre

9:55 a.m. → Joe Highsmith, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

10:05 a.m. → Erik van Rooyen, Will Zalatoris

10:15 a.m. → Aaron Rai, Ben Griffin

10:25 a.m. → Cam Davis, Adam Scott

10:40 a.m. → Brian Campbell, Patrick Rodgers

10:50 a.m. → Thomas Detry, Ryan Gerard

11:00 a.m. → Rasmus Højgaard, Alex Noren

11:10 a.m. → Gary Woodland, Davis Thompson

11:20 a.m. → Jordan Spieth, J.J. Spaun

11:30 a.m. → Byeong Hun An, Matt Fitzpatrick

11:40 a.m. → Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa

11:55 a.m. → Si Woo Kim, Daniel Berger

12:05 p.m. → Max Homa, Akshay Bhatia

12:15 p.m. → Sam Stevens, Stephan Jaeger

12:25 p.m. → Keegan Bradley, J.T. Poston

12:35 p.m. → Cameron Young, Eric Cole

12:45 p.m. → Patrick Cantlay, Corey Conners

12:55 p.m. → Harris English, Rickie Fowler

1:10 p.m. → Jacob Bridgeman, Tommy Fleetwood

1:20 p.m. → Tony Finau, Rory McIlroy

1:30 p.m. → Sam Burns, Sungjae Im

1:40 p.m. → Hideki Matsuyama, Nick Taylor

1:50 p.m. → Justin Thomas, Keith Mitchell

2:00 p.m. → Sepp Straka, Shane Lowry

