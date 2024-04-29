Shane Lowry elated to win on the PGA Tour again "with his great friend" Rory McIlroy

Shane Lowry and Rory McIlroy won the 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana with a score of 25-under.

Shane Lowry took to X to share the victory with his "great friend." Lowry wrote:

"What a week in New Orleans with @McIlroyRory. To win on the PGA TOUR again is a dream but to do it with a great friend is even better. Thanks to Zurich and the people in New Orleans for an amazing week and thanks to everyone for their support."

Lowry and McIlroy birdied the 18th hole to go into a playoff with Martin Trainer and Chad Ramey. Both pairs were 25-under through 72 holes.

The sudden death playoff took place on the par-5 18th hole of TPC Louisiana. Trainer missed the par putt to card in a bogey. Lowry and McIlroy ended the playoff with a par to take the victory.

The Ryder Cup Europe teammates go way back from representing Ireland at the 2007 European Amateur Team Championship to the 2021 Olympics. The 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans was Rory McIlroy's 25th PGA Tour title and Shane Lowry's third.

McIlroy said in an interview with the PGA Tour:

"To win any PGA Tour event is very cool, but to do it with one of your closest friends. Think about where we met and where we've come from, to be on this stage and do this together is just awesome to be able to do it alongside this guy.”

Shane Lowry and Rory McIlroy 2024 Zurich Classic recap

Shane Lowry and Rory McIlroy fired a 4-under final-round score at the 2024 Zurich Classic, forcing a playoff with Martin Trainer and Chad Ramey.

Trainer pulled his drive on the playoff hole to the rough. Ramey's approach shot found the wall beyond the cart path. Ramey finally found the green and Trainer missed his par putt.

Lowry hit his approach into the bunker while McIlroy stuck his chip next to the pin. Lowry left the birdie putt short and settled for par. Shane Lowry and Rory McIlroy shared a smile as Trainer's missed par putt sealed the victory.

Lowry and McIlroy started off the final round two strokes behind the lead. They started the round with a bogey on the first hole and went on to card 1-under for the front nine.

The pair took charge on the back nine, carding 3-under for the nine holes to finish the final round at 4-under for the day.

Lowry and McIlroy led the field with the most birdies made at the 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans at 30 birdies. They made 38 pars and five bogeys over the four rounds, with three bogeys made in the final round.