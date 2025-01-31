Shane Lowry jokes about chucking the bill on fellow ace hero’s tab after following an expensive tradition

Shane Lowry joked about chucking the bill on Rory McIlroy after giving a treat to the media following his hole-in-one at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. In the opening round of the signature PGA Tour event on January 30, both McIlroy and Lowry made aces on the same hole.

Later, in celebration, the two golfers provided food and beverages to the media. Golf betting platform, Read the Line, shared a picture of McIlroy and Lowry's expensive tradition on its X account, along with the caption saying:

"A tradition like no other… thx Shane & Rory! ☘️🍻@attproam #holeinone"

Lowry jumped to the comment section, chucking the bill on the fellow PGA Tour player. He wrote:

"Chuck it on Rory’s tab"

Notably, following the opening round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Shane Lowry opened up about the plans for the celebration and was hopeful of seeing McIlroy at a dinner. He said, via PGA Tour:

"School night, so unfortunately not for me. If there's a few people there at dinner, I'm sure. Hopefully Rory's there as well, I get to split the bill with him."

After the first round, both Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry tied for eighth place at 6-under.

Shane Lowry celebrates shot of his "dreams" with hole-in-one at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Shane Lowry shared a video of his memorable hole-in-one at the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on his X account. Along with the video, he wrote in the caption:

"The golf shot of my dreams 😍 ☝🏻"

Moreover, during the press conference of the tournament, Lowry opened up about his making an eagle, saying, via PGA Tour:

“It is an easy shot, but you still need to play it correctly. For me it was a 54(-degree wedge). I probably could have got lob wedge there but it was a 54. Try to just like flight one down and chase it up the green and get it up there somewhere close to the hole.

"It came out lovely just left of the hole, which is where you need to pitch it if you want to get it real close. Yeah, big bounce, it was perfect. It just spun and spun right into the hole. It was pretty cool," he added.

Shane Lowry teed it up on the tenth hole of the Pebble Beach Golf Links course for the opening round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. He started the game by making a par on the tenth hole and then made a birdie on the 11th.

Lowry made four birdies on the front nine and one on the back nine. Along with that, he also made an eagle and bogey to wrap up with a score of 6-under 66 and tied for eighth place.

