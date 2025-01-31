Shane Lowry makes feelings clear about making an ace at the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Shane Lowry made his feelings clear about making an ace at the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. The Irish golfer was impressed with his game in the opening round of the PGA Tour’s signature event. He teed it up at the Pebble Beach Golf Course, and on the par-3 seventh hole, he made an eagle on the hole.

Shane Lowry shared a video of his incredible shot on his X (formerly Twitter) account on January 31. As he made the ace, his group member Aaron Rai raised his hands and then hugged him. Lowry also celebrated the ace with his pro-am partner Jamie Sahara and caddies. Posting the video, Lowry wrote:

"The golf shot of my dreams 😍 ☝🏻"

Lowry started the game on the tenth hole of the Pebble Beach Golf Club and made a birdie on the 11th. He carded four birdies on the front nine and a birdie, a bogey, and an eagle on the back nine to settle for 6-under 66. He was tied for eighth after the opening round.

He had previously played at the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open but struggled with his game, playing two rounds of 72 and 75 and eventually missing the cut. Following this appearance, the Irish golfer has been playing fairly well at the ongoing PGA Tour signature event.

Shane Lowry opens up about his hole-in-one at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2025

Lowry reflected on his hole-in-one in the after-round press conference while talking to the media. He called it an easy shot, saying (via PGA Tour):

"It is an easy shot, but you still need to play it correctly. For me it was a 54(-degree wedge). I probably could have got lob wedge there but it was a 54. Try to just like flight one down and chase it up the green and get it up there somewhere close to the hole," Shane Lowry said.

"It came out lovely just left of the hole, which is where you need to pitch it if you want to get it real close. Yeah, big bounce, it was perfect. It just spun and spun right into the hole. It was pretty cool," he added.

In the opening round, Rory McIlroy also recorded a hole-in-one at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at the Spyglass Hill Golf Course. He made an ace on the par-3 15th hole and tied for eighth place. Meanwhile, Russell Henley took the lead at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am after posting a round of 8-under 64.

Justin Rose, Jake Knapp, Cam Davis, Sepp Straka, Rasmus Højgaard, and Viktor Hovland tied for second place at the 7-under. It's a signature PGA Tour event and will have its final on Sunday, February 2.

