Shane Lowry makes hilarious confession after claiming Ryder Cup win

Shane Lowry couldn’t hide his excitement after Team Europe retained the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black, beating the United States 15-13 on Sunday. The Irishman helped seal the win when Russell Henley missed a birdie on the 18th hole, allowing Lowry to halve the match and secure the Cup for Europe.Celebrations started immediately. Videos on social media showed Team Europe drinking champagne at Bethpage and later enjoying beers on the bus back to their hotel. Lowry later posted on X, joking about the aftermath:“I might have a hangover @RyderCupEurope 😩🇪🇺,” he posted.Lowry contributed two points to Europe’s total. He halved his four-ball match on Friday, earned a singles point against Henley on Sunday, and teamed up with Rory McIlroy on Saturday to secure another point in the four-ball.This was Lowry’s third Ryder Cup appearance. He went 1—0—2 at Bethpage Black, and his overall record is now 3 wins, 3 losses, and 3 ties, contributing to two Team Europe victories.Shane Lowry on Europe’s Ryder Cup WinShane Lowry played a crucial role in Europe’s Ryder Cup win, stopping the United States’ late comeback at Bethpage Black. On the 18th hole, he hit a wedge to six feet and made the putt, securing the half-point that gave Europe the cup-clinching 14th point. Henley had to settle for a four, leaving Europe out of reach even with three matches remaining.The day began with Europe holding its biggest lead since the modern format started in 1979, and Lowry’s match against the struggling Henley looked easy. But Europe won only one match all day, and the lead kept shrinking. Lowry was two down when he stepped onto the 15th tee. He cut the gap with a birdie from four feet, then reached the 18th needing to win the hole to secure the Cup.Walking to the final green, Lowry told his caddie,‘I’ve got an opportunity to do the greatest thing I’ve ever done today,’” Lowry said. “And I did it. And I’m very proud of myself. Coolest thing I’ve done in my life.”After the winning putt, the 6-foot-1 Irishman jumped in celebration and grabbed an Irish tricolor from the crowd, wrapping it around his neck. Now, Shane Lowry has another milestone ahead as Europe will defend the Ryder Cup in his home country when the event returns to Adare Manor in Limerick in 2027.&quot;I've been so lucky to experience amazing things in this game, that was the hardest couple of hours of my life. Honestly. I just can't believe it...The Ryder Cup for me is everything to me, honestly,” he said.With this clutch finish, Shane Lowry adds his name to a long list of Irish golfers who have delivered big moments in the Ryder Cup, including Paul McGinley, Darren Clarke, Graeme McDowell, Christie O’Connor, and Phillip Walton.