  • Shane Lowry makes surprise visit to Portrush, reacts to seeing his mural ahead of The Open

Shane Lowry makes surprise visit to Portrush, reacts to seeing his mural ahead of The Open

By Ankita Yadav
Modified Jun 28, 2025 11:50 GMT
PGA: U.S. Open - First Round - Source: Imagn
Shane Lowry (Image Source: Imagn)

Shane Lowry visited Royal Portrush, the venue of the Open Championship 2025, this week. The Irish golfer won the Major when it was last held at the venue.

He is gearing up to compete in the tournament next month, but before that, he made a surprise visit to the venue and reacted to his mural while driving his car.

Shane Lowry shared a video on his X account with the caption:

"A little visit to Portrush @TheOpen"
There was a large painting of Lowry holding the Open Championship trophy, which he won in 2019, on a wall. Seeing the image, Lowry reacted:

"Yeahhhhh."

The Open Championship is the final Major of the year. Last year's event was held at Royal Troon, where Xander Schauffele registered a two-stroke win over Billy Horschel and Justin Rose.

Shane Lowry had tasted victory at the Royal Portrush in the past, and it would be interesting to see him play in 2025 and how things would unfold for him. Earlier this season, he played in three Majors but struggled with his game. He only made the cut at the Masters, where he played three rounds of 71, 68, 72, and 81 and settled in T42 place.

A look into Shane Lowry's performance in 2025

Shane Lowry at the 2025 PGA: Travelers Championship - First Round - Source: Imagn
Shane Lowry at the 2025 PGA: Travelers Championship - First Round - Source: Imagn

Lowry started this season on the PGA Tour at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he played two rounds of 72 and 75 to miss the cut. He then finished in solo second place at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

He had two runner-up finishes this season, the second was at the 2025 Truist Championship. The Irish golfer last competed at the Travelers Championship, where he finished in T45 place.

Here is a quick recap of the tournaments Shane Lowry has played so far in the 2025 season:

Farmers Insurance Open

  • Result: Missed the cut
  • Score: 72, 75

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

  • Result: 2nd place
  • Score: 66, 70, 65, 68

The Genesis Invitational

  • Result: T39
  • Score: 73, 73, 74, 70

Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

  • Result: T11
  • Score: 66, 68, 70, 67

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

  • Result: 7th
  • Score: 69, 67, 76, 70

THE PLAYERS Championship

  • Result: T20
  • Score: 72, 71, 74, 67

Valspar Championship

  • Result: T8
  • Score: 71, 67, 70, 70

Masters Tournament

  • Result: T42
  • Score: 71, 68, 72, 81

RBC Heritage

  • Result: T18
  • Score: 68, 70, 67, 70

Zurich Classic of New Orleans

  • Result: T12
  • Score: 64, 69, 61, 72

Truist Championship

  • Result: T2
  • Score: 64, 65, 67, 70

PGA Championship

  • Result: Missed the cut
  • Score: 73, 71

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

  • Result: T23
  • Score: 69, 72, 73, 77

RBC Canadian Open

  • Result: T13
  • Score: 64, 68, 68, 67

U.S. Open

  • Result: Missed the cut
  • Score: 79, 78
Travelers Championship

  • Result: T45
  • Score: 72, 73, 66, 69
Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.

Edited by Mitali
