Shane Lowry makes surprise visit to Portrush, reacts to seeing his mural ahead of The Open

Shane Lowry visited Royal Portrush, the venue of the Open Championship 2025, this week. The Irish golfer won the Major when it was last held at the venue.

He is gearing up to compete in the tournament next month, but before that, he made a surprise visit to the venue and reacted to his mural while driving his car.

Shane Lowry shared a video on his X account with the caption:

"A little visit to Portrush @TheOpen"

There was a large painting of Lowry holding the Open Championship trophy, which he won in 2019, on a wall. Seeing the image, Lowry reacted:

"Yeahhhhh."

The Open Championship is the final Major of the year. Last year's event was held at Royal Troon, where Xander Schauffele registered a two-stroke win over Billy Horschel and Justin Rose.

Shane Lowry had tasted victory at the Royal Portrush in the past, and it would be interesting to see him play in 2025 and how things would unfold for him. Earlier this season, he played in three Majors but struggled with his game. He only made the cut at the Masters, where he played three rounds of 71, 68, 72, and 81 and settled in T42 place.

A look into Shane Lowry's performance in 2025

Shane Lowry at the 2025 PGA: Travelers Championship - First Round - Source: Imagn

Lowry started this season on the PGA Tour at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he played two rounds of 72 and 75 to miss the cut. He then finished in solo second place at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

He had two runner-up finishes this season, the second was at the 2025 Truist Championship. The Irish golfer last competed at the Travelers Championship, where he finished in T45 place.

Here is a quick recap of the tournaments Shane Lowry has played so far in the 2025 season:

Farmers Insurance Open

Result: Missed the cut

Score: 72, 75

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Result: 2nd place

Score: 66, 70, 65, 68

The Genesis Invitational

Result: T39

Score: 73, 73, 74, 70

Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

Result: T11

Score: 66, 68, 70, 67

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

Result: 7th

Score: 69, 67, 76, 70

THE PLAYERS Championship

Result: T20

Score: 72, 71, 74, 67

Valspar Championship

Result: T8

Score: 71, 67, 70, 70

Masters Tournament

Result: T42

Score: 71, 68, 72, 81

RBC Heritage

Result: T18

Score: 68, 70, 67, 70

Zurich Classic of New Orleans

Result: T12

Score: 64, 69, 61, 72

Truist Championship

Result: T2

Score: 64, 65, 67, 70

PGA Championship

Result: Missed the cut

Score: 73, 71

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Result: T23

Score: 69, 72, 73, 77

RBC Canadian Open

Result: T13

Score: 64, 68, 68, 67

U.S. Open

Result: Missed the cut

Score: 79, 78

Travelers Championship

Result: T45

Score: 72, 73, 66, 69

