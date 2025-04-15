Shane Lowry pens a heartfelt note for Rory McIlroy despite Masters 'disappointment' - "Never been happier"

Shane Lowry wrote a heartfelt message for Rory McIlroy despite Lowry missing out on the Masters title. Lowry was playing at the 2025 Masters Tournament, and the golfer finished at T42 after the Sunday round with a score of 4 over. While Lowry missed out on the Masters green jacket, McIlroy won it, and Lowry penned a congratulatory message for him.

On Instagram, Lowry wrote that he performed average on Sunday. He also mentioned that McIlroy deserved every bit of the victory. His words were:

“The Masters is one of the greatest weeks in golf. I was so disappointed with my performance Sunday but I gave it everything and that’s all I can ask for. I’ve never been happier to watch someone else achieve something that I want so badly myself. Rory deserves every bit of this and I was so happy to be there to watch him make history.”

After achieving his dream, McIlroy also shared his thoughts. He talked about realizing his dream.

“Look, it's a dream come true. I have dreamt about that moment for as long as I can remember. I mentioned it out in the prize ceremony, but watching Tiger here in 1997 do what he did, and then winning his first green jacket, I think that inspired so many of my generation to want to emulate what he did…I was nervous. It was one of the toughest days I've ever had on the golf course. In a funny way, I feel like the double bogey at the first sort of settled my nerves,” McIlroy said (via ASAP Sports)

McIlroy also won the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am with a score of 21 under 267 and the Player Championship in a playoff after scoring 12 under 276.

How did Shane Lowry perform at the Masters Tournament in the last two years?

In the 2024 Masters Tournament, Shane Lowry finished at T43 with 8 over after shooting 73 in the first round with two birdies and 74 in the second round with three birdies. In the fourth and fifth rounds, he fired 75 and 74 after dropping one birdie along an eagle and three birdies, respectively.

In 2023, Lowry scored -2 after four rounds and finished at T16. He shot 68 with five birdies in the first round, followed by 72 in the second round with two birdies. In the third and fourth rounds, he shot 73 each after carding two and four birdies, respectively.

This year, Lowry shot four over to finish at T42 after shooting 71 in the first round with four birdies, followed by 68 in the second round with five birdies. The third and fourth rounds saw 72 and 81 with four and two birdies, respectively.

