Shane Lowry 'pissed off' after his TGL side's first loss, admits the series surprised him

Shane Lowry seemed pissed after his TGL team's first loss and acknowledged that the series surprised him. Lowry has been playing the TGL tournaments besides the PGA Tour events in 2025. He has played in five TGL tournaments, out of which four were won by his TGL team, the Bay Golf Club.

However, the last match, which was between the Bay Golf Club and the Los Angeles Golf Club on Monday, March 3, was won by the Los Angeles Golf Club with 5-3. Following the loss of Lowry's side, the CBS Sports writer Kyle Porter quoted the Irishman on X, and Shane Lowry replied:

“I think that's the one thing that surprised me about this whole experience is how much I care and how much I want to win. Obviously it's something new, like you said. We didn't know what to expect. I'm pretty pissed off that we lost tonight.”

Shane Lowry added ( via ASAP Sports):

“I think, if anything, it might be a blessing in disguise going into the Playoffs. Might be a bit of a kick in the back side that we need. We can get our head down and focus a little bit better going in there. I think we played that first hole badly today, get off to a better start the next time, and yeah, you never know.”

Lowry also shared in the same interview that he was expecting his team to have the last laugh after the end of the finals and that he created better bonds with the golfers he already knew on the PGA Tour. The TGL semifinals are scheduled on March 17 and 18, starting at 7 pm ET on both days. The TGL finals will take place on March 24 and March 25 at 9 pm ET and 7 pm ET, respectively.

How did Shane Lowry perform in the 2025 PGA Tour tournaments?

Shane Lowry played in four tournaments in 2025. The first was the Farmers Insurance Open, which was played at the Torrey Pines South Course. Lowry missed the cutline with a score of 3 over 147. Next, he played at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and finished in T2 with a score of 19 under 269.

Following that, Lowry played at the Genesis Invitational and finished at T39 with a score of 2 over 290 after shooting 73, 73, 74, and 70 in the four rounds. Then, he shot 13 under 271 at the Cognizant Classic and finished at T11.

Here's a list of Lowry's PGA Tour appearances in 2025:

Farmers Insurance Open at the Torrey Pines (South Course): Missed cut, 72-75, 147 (+3)

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at the Pebble Beach Golf Links: T2, 66-70-65-68, 269 (-19)

The Genesis Invitational at the Torrey Pines (South Course): T39, 73-73-74-70, 290 (+2)

Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches at the PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion): T11, 66-68-70-67, 271 (-13)

