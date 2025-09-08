Shane Lowry praises Rory McIlroy for his ‘unreal’ performance at 2025 Amgen Irish Open

While Rory McIlroy celebrated a dream return to The K Club, his good friend Shane Lowry didn’t enjoy the same kind of success. However, he still made sure to congratulate McIlroy for the win.McIlroy gave the Irish fans a finish to remember at The K Club on Sunday (September 7). Standing on the 72nd hole, he rolled in a stunning 28-foot eagle putt to cap off a 6-under 66 and force a playoff with Sweden’s Joakim Lagergren. It was a moment that felt like pure theatre, and McIlroy wasn’t about to let it slip away.Rory McIlroy’s close friend from the PGA Tour, Shane Lowry, congratulated the former on his win, despite his own disappointing finish. Lowry took to his official X account and wrote:“I always say it… the Amgen Irish Open is one of the best tournaments in the world. The venue, the sponsor, and the crowds put on an amazing show this week. And as for Rory…. Unreal stuff on 18 yesterday. The kids standing around that green will remember that roar for a long time. Exciting few weeks ahead for me now. Onwards and upwards.”The playoff started with both players matching birdies on the par-5 18th, showing nerves of steel. They went back and forth until the third extra hole, where the tide turned. Lagergren, who had also closed with a 66 in regulation, misfired and saw his approach splash into the water. That mistake opened the door for McIlroy, who calmly two-putted for birdie and sealed the victory.For McIlroy, it was another special chapter in a year that’s already been extraordinary. This was his fourth win of the season, after lifting trophies at Pebble Beach, The Players Championship, and, most memorably, at the Masters, where he finally completed the career Grand Slam.Sunday’s triumph was also a sentimental one. McIlroy returned to The K Club, the same course where he first won the Irish Open back in 2016, making this victory feel all the more special.How did Shane Lowry perform at the Amgen Irish Open?Shane Lowry closed with a one-under 71 in the final round, leaving him seven-under overall and ten shots adrift of the leaders. That score was only enough for a share of 15th place, a solid finish but far from the victory he would have hoped for on home soil.Given their close friendship, some might have expected Lowry to be by McIlroy’s side for the post-tournament celebrations. The two have shared plenty of big moments away from the course in the past, including what McIlroy once described as a “drunken lunch” together following Europe’s Ryder Cup win in 2023.This time, however, there was no joint celebration. Instead of marking McIlroy’s latest triumph, Lowry chose to spend time away with his wife, Wendy, enjoying a quieter break while his friend soaked in the Irish Open glory.