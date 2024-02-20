Shane Lowry reveals asking tournament hosts for exemptions including Tiger Woods - “I should have played better last year"

Shane Lowry, who did not participate in last week's Genesis Invitational, has revealed that he had requested an exemption from tournament host Tiger Woods. He added that after a poor 2022–23 season, he had made many unsuccessful requests to several event hosts.

Lowry had a tough 2022–23 season as he was able to make only one top-10 finish and also missed the cut in three events, including the Open Championship. He has been part of the Genesis Invitational three times, including last year, when he finished T15. However, this time he couldn't make it to the limited 70-player field.

Lowry was recently a guest on the Foreplay podcast, where he was asked if he had requested an exemption for the Riviera event. He revealed that he had asked for a lot of exemptions but was denied by most of the hosts.

"Pebble Beach was probably the first tournament in a long," said Lowry. "I think since the Masters 2018 maybe, since I've not been in a tournament that I really wanted to be in. So it's strange sitting at home and it's kind of not hard but sitting at home watching the the boys play a big event is tough. But that's my own fault. I should have played better last year."

He further said that he had written to all the tournaments, adding that he didn't write the letter to Tiger Woods personally. However, he accepted writing one to the tournament director and Woods' staff.

"I can't argue with the invites this week, when you look at them it's pretty okay. But I'd like to think and I'd like to hope that with how support of I've been up the tour over the last couple of years that I'd managed to get one or two invites to year that's how I feel about it. Disappointed not to get one of the first two like Pebble Beach or this week, but it is what it is. I can't do on about," he added.

Out of seven events that have been played so far, the 36-year-old Irishman has been part of only three of them. He missed the cut at American Express, and the T25 finish at the Farmers Insurance Open was his best result.

Shane Lowry commits to Porsche Singapore Classic 2024

Shane Lowry is the latest entrant in the playing field of the Porsche Singapore Classic 2024 which will take place from March 21 to 24 at Laguna National Golf Resort Club. Although he has played in Singapore in the past, he will make his debut at Laguna.

Lowry was quoted as saying via Porsche Newsroom:

"I played in Singapore a few times earlier in my career and loved experiencing everything the city has to offer. I’ve never played at Laguna National before but I’ve heard good things and it looks a great test. With Porsche now on board I’m sure it’s going to be a great week and I can’t wait to get out there in March."

The Porsche Singapore Classic will have a prize money of $2,500,000, and whoever makes a hole-in-one will have a chance to win a Porsche car.