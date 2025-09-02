Shane Lowry reveals what to expect of Luke Donald’s two-day trip with Ryder Cup squad

Shane Lowry became one of the six picks of the European Ryder Cup team. On Monday, team captain Luke Donald announced his 12-man team for the biennial tournament and selected Jon Rahm, Sepp Straka, Lowry, Ludvig Åberg, Viktor Hovland, and Matt Fitzpatrick.

Ad

The Europe Team skipper is planning a two-day trip with his team after the BMW PGA Championship, which is scheduled from September 11 to 14. Following the selection, Lowry joined the press conference and opened up about the tournament. The Irish golfer was asked about the trip, and he shared brief details about it. Lowry said (via ASAP Sports):

"I think it's important and we showed how important it was the last time. I think we got together and we did our trip to Rome. Then when we arrived in Rome for the Ryder Cup, it felt like we had never been apart. It felt like we just sort of floated into the week and cruised into the week.

Ad

Trending

"Yeah, it is a big part of it. Obviously to get to see the golf course outside of the mayhem of Ryder Cup week is very important as well. When you get to a Ryder Cup week, it's just a bit different and it's just not the same as a normal week. Practise rounds are a little bit more challenging than normal, and yeah, so it will be nice to see. I think we are playing a couple of rounds that week," he added.

Ad

Shane Lowry made his Ryder Cup debut in 2021, and then he played in the team in 2023. It would be his third appearance in the team.

The European team won the biennial tournament in Rome in 2023, and they would be looking forward to defending the title. Rory McIlroy, Robert MacIntyre, Tommy Fleetwood, Tyrrell Hatton, Justin Rose, and Rasmus Højgaard are the automatic qualifiers for the Europe team.

Shane Lowry candidly reflects on his selection in the Ryder Cup team

In the press conference on Monday, Shane Lowry shared his excitement to play in the Ryder Cup. He called it a "big part" of his "goals" to play for the team.

Ad

"Obviously I'm chuffed," Lowry said (via ASAP Sports). "You know, it's always a big part of my goals at the start of each year, especially a Ryder Cup year is to get on the team. I got pretty close to making the team this year. I was disappointed not to do that but obviously very happy that Luke gave me the call. Yeah, on the team again. So all roads lead to Bethpage now."

This season has been impressive for Shane Lowry. He was the runner-up at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and then at the Trust Championship. He missed the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open, his first event of the season, but had recorded decent finishes throughout the year. He settled in solo seventh place at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and T13 at the RBC Canadian Open.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu. Know More