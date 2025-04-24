  • home icon
  • Golf
  Shane Lowry reveals his Masters' Green Jacket wish feat. reigning champion Rory McIlroy

Shane Lowry reveals his Masters’ Green Jacket wish feat. reigning champion Rory McIlroy

By Suchita Chakraborty
Modified Apr 24, 2025 11:50 GMT
PGA: RBC Heritage - First Round - Source: Imagn
Shane Lowry - Source: Imagn images

Shane Lowry revealed his wish to win the Masters green jacket. Lowry has only won one major tournament in his career, and it was the Open Championship in 2019 with a score of 15 under. Lowry has never won a Masters title, and in 2025, Rory McIlroy became the first Irishman to win the Masters green jacket.

Following McIlroy's win, Lowry congratulated him, but at the same time, he disclosed his inner wish to win the Masters. He joined the SiriusXM podcast and shared:

“I worked very hard and the lead of the Masters they share. My number on goal was to get myself there for Saturday afternoon and going into the final round. And I thought I did that very well. You know I let the golf course get away from me on Sunday. I really struggled on the greens. I've never seen the golf course like that. Like I've played late on Sunday at Augusta a couple of times, but I've never seen playing that firm, that hard.”
also-read-trending Trending
He continued, “And not sure I was ready for it. I've certainly learnt a lot. You do learn a lot more when you lose than you do a few wins, so I learnt a lot from that. Hopefully you know the next year my number one goal was, I always said that I want to be the first Irishman to wear the green jacket. That's not achievable anymore. My number one goal, or one of my goals, for the next 12 months will be hopefully Rory will be slipping that jacket on me come next April.”
Shane Lowry finished at T42 at the Masters Tournament, and he played eight other PGA Tour tournaments.

How did Shane Lowry perform in the 2025 season so far?

Shane Lowry had three top 10 finishes in 2025, including a T2 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am with a score of 19 under. Next, he had a top 10 finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational with a T7 after scoring 6 under 282. He also had a T8 finish at the Valspar Championship with a score of 6 under 278. Here's a list of all Lowry’s performances in 2025 so far:

  • Farmers Insurance Open at the Torrey Pines (South Course): Missed cut
  • AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at the Pebble Beach Golf Links: T2, 66-70-65-68, 269 (-19)
  • The Genesis Invitational at the Torrey Pines (South Course): T39, 73-73-74-70, 290 (+2)
  • Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches at the PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion): T11, 66-68-70-67, 271 (-13)
  • Arnold Palmer Invitational pres. by Mastercard at the Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge: T7, 69-67-76-70, 282 (-6)
  • THE PLAYERS Championship at the TPC Sawgrass: T20, 72-71-74-67, 284 (-4)
  • Valspar Championship at the Innisbrook Resort: T8, 71-67-70-70, 278 (-6)
  • Masters Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club: T42, 71-68-72-81, 292 (+4)
  • RBC Heritage at the Harbour Town Golf Links: T18, 68-70-67-70, 275 (-9)
Suchita Chakraborty is a senior golf writer at Sportskeeda. She did her post-graduation at St. Xavier's University. For a year now, she has developed a riveting inclination toward golf, with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy being her top-tier motivational figures to indulge in the sport. She even lives by the words of the Hall of Famer, "You can always become better", which impels her to excel every day. Her strong suit in golf is covering the LPGA Tour, especially the nooks and crannies of the international event, the Solheim Cup. As a pastime amusement, Suchita also engages herself in reading about golf controversies. Her favorite pick is ‘LIV and Let Die’ by Alan Shipnuck, which covers the PGA-LIV beef.

Edited by pranavsethii
