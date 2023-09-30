Shane Lowry and Rory McIlroy annoyed by Tiger Woods’ former caddie’s celebration in the Ryder Cup

The 2023 Ryder Cup witnessed an unexpected altercation involving European duo Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry, and Joe LaCava, former caddie of golf legend Tiger Woods. The incident unfolded following the conclusion of the final Ryder Cup match on Saturday (September 30) afternoon.

European fans in Rome playfully mocked American player Patrick Cantlay with hats-off chants. Cantlay, partnered with Wyndham Clark, turned the tables with an impressive finish, making birdies on the last three holes and securing an unlikely point against Rory McIlroy and Matt Fitzpatrick.

Cantlay's caddie, Joe LaCava, mimicked the home crowd by waving his hat to celebrate a crucial putt on the final hole. The American players and their team members were also jubilantly waving hats to celebrate Cantlay's clutch moment.

The gesture, initiated by LaCava, inadvertently drew the ire of McIlroy and his European teammates, leading to a brief but intense exchange of words. It prompted a reaction from McIlroy, who still had a putt to tie the match and appeared unsettled by LaCava's actions.

The incident didn't end there, as European stars Shane Lowry and Justin Rose and McIlroy's caddie, Harry Diamond, engaged in a conversation with the famous caddie behind the 18th green. The exchange added a layer of tension to an already intense day of competition.

"A few scenes there on 18 add fuel for the fire tomorrow" - Rory McIlroy ahead of the Ryder Cup's final day

Rory McIlroy meets the journalists during a press conference (Image via AP Photo)

Patrick Cantlay's dramatic victory provided a crucial point for Team USA, reducing their deficit going into Sunday's (October 1) play. The atmosphere remains charged as the Ryder Cup continues, with Europe leading by 10.5 points to 5.5.

The incident on the 18th green has heightened anticipation for the Ryder Cup's final day. Reflecting on the exchange, Rory McIlroy acknowledged the quality of play from both sides.

"Matt and I played well. Obviously, they had a great finish, and you know, Patrick made three great putts at the end to seal the deal, so hats off to them. They played a great match, and yeah, I mean, a few scenes there on 18 add fuel for the fire tomorrow," he said during a press conference.