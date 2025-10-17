  • home icon
Shane Lowry shares adorable gesture by fans amid the 2025 DPWT India Championship

By Sonali Verma
Modified Oct 17, 2025 20:21 GMT
DP World India Championship 2025 - Day Two - Source: Getty
DP World India Championship 2025 - Day Two - Source: Getty

Shane Lowry received a heartwarming surprise from fans during the 2025 DPWT India Championship in Delhi. Despite being thousands of kilometers away from his hometown of Offaly the Irishman felt right at home after a family from Bangalore traveled all the way to watch him play at the Delhi Golf Club.

After completing his second round, Lowry shared a photo of the meeting on Instagram and wrote

“Am fortunate to travel the world and feel the support from fans but it’s when you least expect it when it means the most. The Arora family flew in from Bangalore to watch me play in India today. No matter where you go you’ll always find people from Offaly. ☘️💚”
Currently sitting one shot behind leader Tommy Fleetwood, Shane Lowry remains firmly in contention heading into the weekend. The 2019 Open champion followed his bogey-free opening round of 64 (-8) with a steady 69 on Friday, bringing him to 11-under-par 133 through 36 holes.

Reflecting on his second round Lowry admitted he didn’t start as well as he wanted, but managed to finish strong.

“I got off to a bit of a slowish start. Not much happened on the front nine [having started on the 10th], and then I made a stupid bogey on the par-5 [18th] from the middle of the fairway,“ said Lowry.
He added, “quite frustrated around the turn. But I felt like I finished well, and I played some nice golf on the way in. The course is there for the taking if you hit good shots, but if you hit it offline it’s very, very tricky. I’m happy with my two days’ work."
Shane Lowry’s round on Friday saw him start with steady pars before making his first birdie on the 3rd hole. He added two more on the 6th and 8th to finish the outward nine in 33 strokes, 3 under par. On the back nine, he birdied the par-5 14th but dropped a shot on the par-5 18th, ending the day with a 69 (3 under par).

When will Shane Lowry tee off at the DP World India Championship on Saturday?

Shane Lowry will start his third round at the Delhi Golf Club on Saturday at 3:10 a.m. ET, paired with Keita Nakajima.

Here’s a detailed look at the tee timings for Saturday’s third round (All Times ET):

Tee No. 1

  • 9:40 p.m. – Rafa Cabrera Bello, Jacques Kruyswijk
  • 9:50 p.m. – Jordan Gumberg, Jason Scrivener
  • 10:00 p.m. – Richard Sterne, Nicolai von Dellingshausen
  • 10:10 p.m. – Darren Fichardt, Abhinav Lohan
  • 10:20 p.m. – Robin Williams, Dhruv Sheoran
  • 10:30 p.m. – Ugo Coussaud, Shiv Kapur
  • 10:40 p.m. – Anirban Lahiri, David Ravetto
  • 10:50 p.m. – Nacho Elvira, Jordan Smith
  • 11:00 p.m. – Adrian Otaegui, Tom Vaillant
  • 11:15 p.m. – Fabrizio Zanotti, Gregorio De Leo
  • 11:25 p.m. – Ross Fisher, Yannik Paul
  • 11:35 p.m. – Manuel Elvira, Darius van Driel
  • 11:45 p.m. – Jack Senior, Björn Åkesson
  • 11:55 p.m. – Ben Schmidt, Thomas Aiken
  • 12:05 a.m. – Shubhankar Sharma, Joel Girrbach
  • 12:15 a.m. – Hamish Brown, Frederic Lacroix
  • 12:25 a.m. – Alfredo Garcia-Heredia, Julien Guerrier
  • 12:35 a.m. – Jannik De Bruyn, Andrea Pavan
  • 12:55 a.m. – Andreas Halvorsen, Dan Bradbury
  • 1:05 a.m. – Gavin Green, Luke Donald
  • 1:15 a.m. – Eugenio Chacarra, Freddy Schott
  • 1:25 a.m. – Marcus Armitage, Viktor Hovland
  • 1:35 a.m. – Rory McIlroy, Jayden Schaper
  • 1:45 a.m. – Jens Dantorp, Zander Lombard
  • 1:55 a.m. – Bernd Wiesberger, Pablo Larrazábal
  • 2:05 a.m. – Andy Sullivan, Jorge Campillo
  • 2:15 a.m. – Casey Jarvis, Michael Kim
  • 2:30 a.m. – Marcel Schneider, Ben Griffin
  • 2:40 a.m. – Daniel Hillier, Thriston Lawrence
  • 2:50 a.m. – Martin Couvra, Alex Fitzpatrick
  • 3:00 a.m. – Joost Luiten, Brandon Robinson Thompson
  • 3:10 a.m. – Keita Nakajima, Shane Lowry
  • 3:20 a.m. – Brian Harman, Tommy Fleetwood
