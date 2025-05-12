Shane Lowry skips media after final round loss at The Truist Championship days after making "cooling-off period" request

Shane Lowry has skipped the press conference after he missed a chance to win the 2025 Truist Championship. The Irishman was in the lead after 54 holes and was in contention to win the title. However, he had a tough time on the greens and carded a round of 70 on Sunday and settled in a tie for second.
Following the disappointing game, Shane Lowry declined the reporters' request to talk about his game. He had earlier suggested that players should be given a "cooling-off period," and now, after facing tough time at Philly Cricket Club, he simply did not attend the conference.
Nuclr Golf shared the news on its X (formerly Twitter) account, writing:
"#NOT TALKING — Shane Lowry declined media requests following his final round loss at The Truist Championship. Lowry had previously suggested that players should have the opportunity to have ‘a cooling off period’ before answering questions from the press."
Shane Lowry also made the headlines during the time of the Masters while talking to the media. He had a tough time during the third round, and in post post-conference, a reporter asked him about Rory McIlroy's game. In response, Lowry said (via ASAP Sports):
"I'm not going to stand here and talk about Rory for 10 minutes. I'm trying to win the tournament, as well."
Notably, at the Truist Championship, Shane Lowry was looking forward to winning an individual PGA Tour event since The Open Championship in 2019. He won the 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans with Rory McIlroy but was looking forward to breaking his almost six-year winless streak in the individual PGA Tour events.
A look into Shane Lowry's performance in 2025
On the PGA Tour, Shane Lowry started the season at the Farmers Insurance Open. He played the two rounds of 72 and 75 and missed the cut in the event. He then played at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and settled in solo second place. At the Truist Championship again he came close for a victory but missed out on winning the title.
Here is a recap of all the tournaments Shane Lowry played in 2025 on the PGA Tour:
Farmers Insurance Open
- Result: Cut
- Score: 72, 75
- Prize money: -
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- Result: 2nd
- Score: 66, 70, 65, 68
- Prize money: $2,160,000.00
The Genesis Invitational
- Result: T39
- Score: 73, 73, 74, 70
- Prize money: $82,000.00
Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- Result: T11
- Score: 66, 68, 70, 67
- Prize money: $184,985.71
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- Result: 7th
- Score: 69, 67, 76, 70
- Prize money: $700,000.00
THE PLAYERS Championship
- Result: T20
- Score: 72, 71, 74, 67
- Prize money: $240,250.00
Valspar Championship
- Result: T8
- Score: 71, 67, 70, 70
- Prize money: $245,775.00
Masters Tournament
- Result: T42
- Score: 71, 68, 72, 81
- Prize money: $75,600.00
RBC Heritage
- Result: T18
- Score: 68, 70, 67, 70
- Prize money: $226,055.56
Zurich Classic of New Orleans
- Result: T12
- Score: 64, 69, 61, 72
- Prize money: $69,092.00
Truist Championship
- Result: T2
- Score: 64, 65, 67, 70
- Prize money: $1,760,000.00