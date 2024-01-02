“She married for money not looks”: Cam Smith and wife Shanel Naoum’s wedding pictures create buzz among golf fans online 

Cam Smith married American chiropractor Shanel Naoum on Saturday, December 30, in Brisbane, Australia. Numerous photos of the ceremony have since made the rounds on social media and, in the opinion of some, not all of them are very flattering.

A few images captured moments where both Smith and Naoum had expressions not typically associated with a wedding. This detail did not go unnoticed by several fans on X (formerly Twitter).

"She married for money not looks," one fan opined.

"Sure hope they’re happier than they look," another chimed in.

Cam Smith and Shanel Naoum were married at St. Stephen's Cathedral in Brisbane, Australia. The wedding was attended by approximately 150 guests, including friends and family.

According to eyewitnesses quoted by the Daily Mail, Naoum was accompanied by seven bridesmaids. The same witnesses described the ceremony as "very emotional."

Although it is unknown exactly when Cam Smith and Shanel Naoum began dating, she has been seen accompanying the player to tournaments since 2022.

Cam Smith's LIV Golf career

Early reports that Cam Smith was dating his current wife Shanel Naoum roughly coincide with the player's early days in LIV Golf. This has been a fruitful time for Smith if his results on the circuit financially backed by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) are anything to go by.

Smith played four of the seven events on the LIV Golf tour in his first season. He finished ranked 10th in the individual rankings, but won one tournament (Chicago) and finished in the top 5 in another (Boston).

His second season saw him consolidate his position on the circuit, finishing second in the individual standings. Smith won two events (London and Bedminster) and had four other top 10s.

Smith also captains the Ripper GC team, which finished the season ranked seventh. The team won one tournament (Bedminster) and finished in the top 8 in seven other events.

The Australian was good, if not outstanding, in all four Majors in 2023. His best finish was fourth at the U.S. Open. He finished T9 at the PGA Championship, T34 at The Masters and T33 at The Open Championship.

Smith's results for the year earned him approximately $30 million, making him one of the highest-paid professional golfers this season.