Wyndham Clark has high praise for Nelly Korda. Korda is in the midst of a historic streak, one victory in her next start away from etching her name into the record books by itself. That kind of streak gets everyone's attention, and several PGA Tour stars, including Clark, had to give their props to the golf star.

Clark said via the PGA Tour:

"Yeah, I mean, oh my gosh. I mean, Scottie's four out of five or whatever it is, and that's unbelievable. To win five in a row is amazing. And especially one being a Major that she just won. You know, kudos to her. She's playing amazingly and clearly the best female in the world."

He is also one of the world's best golfers. After he dipped to fifth in OWGR after missing the cut at the Masters, Clark shot so well at the RBC Heritage that he's now third in the world. He passed Jon Rahm, who is of course unable to normally receive points being on LIV Golf, and is just behind Rory McIlroy for second.

Everyone's way behind Scheffler, who has the same distance between himself and second place as second place and someone well outside the top 100. Clearly, Clark is talented, and he is giving major credit to Korda for the form she's in.

PGA Tour pros heap praise on Nelly Korda after historic streak

Nelly Korda won four LPGA Tour events in a row before entering a Major, the Chevron Championship. She then came from behind to win by two strokes, tying the record for most consecutive starts won.

Nelly Korda has been impressive of late

J.T. Poston said of her impressive run (via the PGA Tour):

"Obviously, what Scottie's been doing has been pretty impressive. For her to reel off five in a row is, I mean, that's hard to fathom."

It's happening at the same time that Scottie Scheffler is also red hot, winning four of five including a Major. That hasn't stopped many of Scheffler's counterparts, himself included, from lavishing praise on Korda.

Scheffler joked:

"A lot of people asked me, 'Is this thing turning into a competition between you and Nelly?' I don't know, man, I think if this is a competition, she's got me pretty beat right now. I mean, five wins in a row," he laughed.

Billy Horschel also said he had endured a three-week stretch of winning or placing second and he felt on top of the world, admitting that he can't imagine what this type of play is like:

"You just have to stand up and applaud them because it's pretty special. You know, as a golf fan, I'm just lucky to be able to see that because at the end of the day, I'm a golf fan at heart," he said.

Women's golf is often overlooked in the sports scene, but what Korda is doing is forcing it into the mainstream a little more. Everyone, including PGA Tour stars and the best in the world, has their eyes on her to see what she will do next.