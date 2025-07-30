“She’s come out with a bang,” – Lydia Ko lauds 21yo LPGA rookie’s ‘unbelievable’ hot start

Lottie Woad has received high praise from Lydia Ko after her win in her first professional start. The LPGA Hall of Famer said that the emerging star has been playing unbelievably and has been super impressive so far.

Both Lydia Ko and Lottie Woad are in Porthcawl, Wales, for the AIG Women's Open, which begins on Thursday, July 31, at Royal Porthcawl. While Ko is the defending champion this week, the 21-year-old English star won the Smyth Salver for top amateur.

On Tuesday, July 29, during the pre-event press conference of the AIG Women's Open, Lydia Ko shared her thoughts on Woad's hot start.

"Just outside of her win last week, but finishing top 5, I think, in Evian and then winning the Irish Open the week before, she's been playing unbelievably," she said. "I don't know a lot about her game personally, but the little that I've seen, she seems super impressive and has that kind of cool, calm, collected demeanour, and that's, I think, pretty important as a player.

"She's kind of come out with a bang, and I'm sure she's going to keep continuing to play well," she added.

Last month, Woad won the KPMG Women's Irish Open and then tied for third at the Evian Championship. Following this, she turned pro and won the AIG Women's Scottish Open in her debut start. This week too, she has emerged as the oddsmakers' favorite, ahead of the likes of Ko, Jeeno Thitikul, and Nelly Korda.

When will Lydia Ko tee off at the AIG Women's Open 2025, Round 1?

Lydia Ko during the press conference of the AIG Women's Open 2025 (Image Source: Getty)

Lydia Ko will tee off for the first round of the AIG Women's Open 2025 at 12:54 pm local time. She is paired alongside Lilia Vu and Lottie Woad and will begin from the first tee.

Ko is looking to defend the title this week and win her fourth major title. She is also eyeing her second LPGA Tour win of the season and the 24th of her career overall.

The first round of the AIG Women's Open 2025 will begin at 6:30 am local time, with no split tees. Sophia Popov, Shannon Tan, and Cara Gainer will be the first group of the day. Haeji Kang, Maria Hernandez, and Brianna Do are in the final group of the day and will tee off at 3:30 pm local time.

