Billy Horschel's wife, Brittany has now been sober for eight years, a milestone that passed on May 21. Horshel gave her a special shoutout on X, formerly known as Twitter to mark the incredible accomplishment.

He wrote:

"Today is a special day in the Horschel household. It's May 21st, and it's Brittany's eight-year sobriety date. It's truly amazing to see what her life has become, how she has changed as a person. She's become an unbelievable mother, an unbelievable support system to me."

He then gave a shoutout to those out there struggling with addiction themselves, noting that he understands how dark it is for them and how impossible sobriety might appear:

"If you're struggling with some form of addiction, please reach out to people. People want to help. People want to see you achieve a better life, a more happy and healthy life."

Couple launched a foundation in 2023

Last year, Billy Horschel and his wife Brittany decided to give back to the community. They aimed then to "passionately invest" in communities and partner with organizations to inspire hope, provide healing, promote health and honor troops according to the PGA Tour website.

At the time, Brittany said in a statement:

“Billy and I find more joy in helping and watching others succeed than we do ourselves, and we have always dreamed and spoken at length about having our own foundation. We have watched from the sidelines as many of our friends have begun theirs, attended handfuls of events and supported many."

Brittany added that she and her husband had waited until the time was right and until their hearts and minds were ready to embark on such a huge journey. That time ended up being October 25, 2023.

“We are beyond excited to announce the beginning of the Horschel Family Foundation. We believe that changing one life alters the footprint left on our earth forever, and hope to help steer the world towards a more healthy, positive, and loving place for future generations to come," her statement elaborated.

One of their biggest aims was to help promote sobriety, a journey Brittany had been on for seven years at the time. They partnered with the Tour to introduce the PAR (privacy, access, resources) program to help break down barriers to getting help and provide healing and mental health services to those struggling with addiction.