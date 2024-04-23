“She had that T16 at the beginning of the year” - Scottie Scheffler jokes about Nelly Korda’s form amidst American golfer’s stellar run

Nelly Korda has Scottie Scheffler's attention. Both golfers seem to be on opposing runs at the moment, as they are both firmly ranked number one in the world and are on impressive streaks. Korda is playing historically well, doing something very few golfers have ever done.

She won four consecutive starts going into the Chevron Championship, and then she came from behind to snag that victory as well. That made it five wins in a row, something Scheffler admitted has his success topped right now.

Scheffler joked about their inadvertently dueling runs to the media:

"I mean, five wins in a row, she had that T16 at the beginning of the year, which is just terrible. I can't believe she did that."

The world number one joked about her T16 finish, which was just before the start of her winning streak. It's the only start she hasn't won in 2024. Scheffler himself ironically has a T17 to his name this season, his lowest placement in 2024.

He went on to praise it as "pretty special stuff". Scheffler added that winning four in a row leading into a Major and winning that tournament is "extremely impressive" and that he's extremely happy for her success. Scheffler also said he hopes she can keep up her success.

Both parties are carrying their respective tour's success right now. As mentioned, Korda is five for her last five, but Scheffler is four for five. And had he made a short putt at the Houston Open, he might have made it five for five as well.

Nelly Korda won't try to extend win streak this weekend

For the time being, Nelly Korda's LPGA Tour win streak will hold at five. Though she was initially slated to compete in this weekend's JM Eagle LA Championship, she decided to withdraw.

She said via ESPN:

"It was not an easy decision. After the unbelievable week at The Chevron and grinding through the mental and physical challenges of four events in the past five weeks, I am definitely feeling exhausted.

"With so much still to come throughout 2024, I feel I need to listen to my body and get some rest, so I can be ready for the remainder of the season," she stated.

After the grind she went through at the Chevron Championship, which came on the back of a month-long stretch of big tournaments and long performances, Nelly Korda has decided to take some time off. She can continue her attempt to break the record at the Cognizant Founders Cup in May.

Scottie Scheffler is also not playing this weekend. The PGA Tour's next scheduled event is the Byron Nelson on May 2, which leaves this weekend open. It will have the Zurich Classic, which many PGA players will be competing in, but not the world number one.

He will also get a chance to rest after a grueling run and while his wife gets ready to give birth to their first child.