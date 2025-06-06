ShopRite LPGA Classic 2025 round 1 tee times and pairings explored

The ShopRite LPGA Classic 2025 is set to tee off on Friday, June 6, at the Bay Course at the Dolce Seaview Resort in Galloway, New Jersey. The event will feature a 144-player field comprising top names like Nelly Korda, Atthaya Thitikul, Ayaka Furue, and Lauren Coughlin.

The first round of the ShopRite LPGA Classic 2025 will begin on Friday at 7:15 a.m. ET. Bronte Law, Kristy McPherson, and Wichanee Meechai will be the first group to tee off from the first hole. Action on the tenth tee will begin five minutes later, with Christina Kim, Marissa Steen, and Natalie Gulbis comprising the first group off that side.

Nelly Korda is paired alongside Maja Stark and Mao Saigo for the opening round of the ShopRite LPGA Classic 2025. The trio will tee off on Friday at 1:04 pm ET from the tenth hole.

ShopRite LPGA Classic 2025 round 1 tee times explored

Linnea Strom is the defending champion at the ShopRite LPGA Classic (Image Source: Getty)

Here's a look at the tee time details for the ShopRite LPGA Classic 2025, Round 1 (all times ET):

Hole 1

7:15 AM: Bronte Law, Kristy McPherson, Wichanee Meechai

7:26 AM: Yuna Nishimura, Asterisk Talley (a), Sarah Kemp

7:37 AM: Ana Belac, Brianna Do, Gurleen Kaur

7:48 AM: Chisato Iwai, Patty Tavatanakit, Akie Iwai

7:59 AM: Jeeno Thitikul, Madelene Sagstrom, Linnea Strom

8:10 AM: Hinako Shibuno, Albane Valenzuela, Allisen Corpuz

8:21 AM: Jennifer Kupcho, Jin Hee Im, Ashleigh Buhai

8:32 AM: Alexa Pano, Nanna Koerstz Madsen, Auston Kim

8:43 AM: Kelly Tan, Azahara Munoz, Caley McGinty

8:54 AM: Annie Park, Karis Davidson, Natthakritta Vongtaveelap

9:05 AM: Daniela Iacobelli, Jessica Porvasnik, Alena Sharp

9:16 AM: Amelia Lewis, Fatima Fernandez Cano, Sung Hyun Park

12:15 PM: Sofia Garcia, Ilhee Lee, Liqi Zeng

12:26 PM: Jennifer Chang, Gabriella Then, Kary Hollenbaugh (a)

12:37 PM: Madison Young, Pornanong Phatlum, Kate Smith-Stroh

12:48 PM: Soo Bin Joo, Benedetta Moresco, Yahui Zhang

12:59 PM: Miyu Yamashita, Jing Yan, Yuri Yoshida

1:10 PM: Pauline Roussin-Bouchard, Yan Liu, Elizabeth Szokol

1:21 PM: Gigi Stoll, Haeji Kang, Somi Lee

1:32 PM: Kristen Gillman, Wei-Ling Hsu, Mary Liu

1:43 PM: Sophia Popov, Yue Ren, Kiira Riihijarvi

1:54 PM: Heather Lin, Brittany Lincicome, Yu Liu

2:05 PM: Caroline Inglis, Hyo Joon Jang, Eun-Hee Ji

2:16 PM: Gianna Clemente (a), Jenny Coleman, Perrine Delacour

Hole 10

7:20 AM: Christina Kim, Marissa Steen, Natalie Gulbis

7:31 AM: Mina Kreiter, Adela Cernousek, Lauren Hartlage

7:42 AM: Su Oh, Alexandra Forsterling, Mariel Galdiano

7:53 AM: Paula Reto, Miranda Wang, Muni He

8:04 AM: Jenny Bae, Julia Lopez Ramirez, Brooke Matthews

8:15 AM: Minami Katsu, Jeongeun Lee5, Caroline Masson

8:26 AM: Dewi Weber, Aditi Ashok, Robyn Choi

8:37 AM: Saki Baba, Peiyun Chien, Emily Kristine Pedersen

8:48 AM: Sarah White, Malia Nam, Ruixin Liu

8:59 AM: Maude-Aimee Leblanc, Silvia Cavalleri, Morgane Metraux

9:10 AM: Polly Mack, Danielle Kang, Olivia Cowan

9:21 AM: Amanda Doherty, Maria Fassi, Georgia Hall

12:20 PM: Daniela Darquea, Celine Borge, Kumkang Park

12:31 PM: Lauren Morris, Kaitlyn Papp Budde, Lee-Anne Pace

12:42 PM: Sarah Jane Smith, Maria Torres, Fiona Xu

12:53 PM: Lauren Coughlin, Jin Young Ko, Rio Takeda

1:04 PM: Nelly Korda, Maja Stark, Mao Saigo

1:15 PM: Ayaka Furue, Brooke M. Henderson, Stacy Lewis

1:26 PM: Sei Young Kim, Aline Krauter, Ina Yoon

1:37 PM: Pajaree Anannarukarn, Lucy Li, Bailey Tardy

1:48 PM: Haru Moon, Joanna Coe, Bianca Pagdanganan

1:59 PM: Frida Kinhult, Cheyenne Knight, Mirim Lee

2:10 PM: Jodi Ewart Shadoff, Meaghan Francella, Dani Holmqvist

2:21 PM: Brittany Altomare, Dottie Ardina, Jaravee Boonchant

