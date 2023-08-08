“Shorts? How LIV of them” – Fans react as Rory McIlroy takes first swing after arriving in Memphis wearing shorts

Rory McIlroy has arrived in Memphis for the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship, the first event of the FedEx Cup Playoffs, which will take place from August 10 to August 13 at TPC Southwind in Southeast Memphis, Tennessee.

The Northern Irishman is the most successful individual at the FedEx Cup Playoffs with three wins, including the last-year triumph when he eclipsed Tiger Woods for most FedEx Cup Championship wins.

The PGA Tour shared a video on its Twitter handle featuring McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, and Scottie Scheffler as they arrived at TPC Southwind and tried a few drives on the first day of practice on Monday. McIlroy was seen sporting a shirt and shorts for the practice round in Memphis.

Fans were quick to react to the video. While few were happy to see their favorite stars back on the golf course, several fans had mixed opinions on their attire.

Here's a look at some of the tweets:

"Shorts? How LIV of them."

"Have some class and tuck in your shirt, Rory."

"That’s weird they are wearing shorts."

"Was that The Miz with Rory?"

"Looking forward to it, but just a little sad JT and Adam Scott just missed the cut. They fought hard, but neither should have had too. Goes to show...golf can be a b***h."

"Gonna be a great week"

"Wonder who has the best swing there"

"Better not drive those courtesy vehicles into Memphis!"

"Don't go downtown."

McIlroy is ready for the Playoffs and talked about his plan ahead of the first FedEx Cup event. He said, as per Rory McIlroy Tracker:

"I think about trying to go and win a fourth FedEx Cup, go try and win a fifth Race to Dubai, go and win a fifth Ryder Cup. I just keep looking forward."

The World No. 2 golfer has had a moderate season so far. He began 2023 with a win at the DP World Tour Hero Dubai Desert Classic. For most of the year, he remained winless on the PGA Tour.

After finishing T2 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, he went on to miss the cut at the Players Championship. He also missed the cut at the Masters, the only major he has yet to win.

The 34-year-old gained consistency in the latter half of the season and has made straight top-10 finishes in his last seven starts. At the Genesis Scottish Open, he won his 24th PGA Tour title, beating Robert MacIntyre by one stroke.

How has Rory McIlroy performed at the FedEx Cup Playoffs?

Rory McIlroy claimed his first Tour Championship title in 2016

The five-time major champion made his Playoffs debut in 2010 and has competed 12 times since then. He has emerged victorious three times in the FedEx Cup Playoffs, the most in history.

Rory McIlroy's first win came in 2016, then in 2019, and most recently in 2022, when he surpassed Tiger Woods' record of two wins. Besides three wins, he also secured a runner-up finish in 2012 and finished third in 2014.

Over the past sixteen editions, the FedEx Cup has seen 13 different winners. Here are the FedEx Cup winners over the years:

2022: Rory McIlroy

2021: Patrick Cantlay

2020: Dustin Johnson

2019: Rory McIlroy

2018: Justin Rose

2017: Justin Thomas

2016: Rory McIlroy

2015: Jordan Spieth

2014: Billy Horschel

2013: Henrik Stenson

2012: Brandt Snedeker

2011: Bill Haas

2010: Jim Furyk

2009: Tiger Woods

2008: Vijay Singh

2007: Tiger Woods