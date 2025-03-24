"Shot of the year" - Fans laud Billy Horschel's 'insane' unorthodox lefty shot at Valspar Championship

Billy Horschel grabbed the people's attention after his incredible shot during the opening round of the 2025 Valspar Championship. The American golfer played at last week's PGA Tour event, which wrapped up with its finale on Sunday, March 23.

During the final round of the event, Billy Horschel made an unusual shot with his left hand on the par-5 fifth hole for a putt. The PGA Tour has shared a video on its X (formerly Twitter) account of the player's brilliant game on the greens. Along with the post, the caption says:

"Unbelievable lefty shot from @BillyHo_Golf! AND HE MADE THE PUTT!"

Fans were also highly impressed with the shot made by the American and praised him in the comment section.

"Shot of the year," a fan said.

"That’s insane. So talented," another fan said.

"Unreal shot," one more fan added.

Some more fans appreciated Billy Horschel for his game.

"Forget up and down of the tournament, that was up and down of the year!" a fan said.

"Simply amazing," one more fan said.

"Better than most," a fan added.

A look into Billy Horschel's performance at the 2025 Valspar Championship

Billy Horschel started his game at the 2025 Valspar Championship on the tenth hole. He started great and made a birdie on the front nine. While on the back nine, he carded two birdies but also had an unfortunate bogey on the fourth for a round of 2-under 69.

Teeing off from the first hole in the second round, the 38-year-old started with a bogey and then carded another bogey on the fourth before adding two back-to-back birdies on the fifth and sixth holes. On the back nine, he made a birdie on the 11th and a bogey on the 14th for an even-par 71.

The PGA Tour pro, however, had a rough start to his game during the third round of the game. He started with a double bogey on the first tee hole but then added two birdies on the fifth and sixth holes.

Billy Horschel made a bogey on the ninth, while on the back nine, he started with two back-to-back birdies but then again struggled on the 12th hole and made a bogey. He added two more birdies on the 16th and 17th for a round of 2-under 69.

The Floridian was remarkable in the fourth round of the PGA Tour event. He started the day with a birdie on the first hole and then added another birdie on the fifth and then on the ninth. Meanwhile, on the back, he carded a bogey on the 12th and two back-to-back birdies on the 13th and 14th for a round of 4-under 67.

With a total of 8-under, Horschel settled in a tie for fourth place in the PGA Tour event. Meanwhile, Viktor Hovland won the tournament, registering a one-stroke victory over Justin Thomas.

