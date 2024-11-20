"Should I quit?" - Bryson DeChambeau asks fans as he continues attempt to make an ace over his mansion

Bryson DeChambeau strived to achieve an ace over his mansion for the eighth straight day. The LIV Golfer was feeling enthusiastic about his chances of scoring a hole-in-one initially but after failing to make an ace on his eighth attempt, he asked his fans if he should give up.

In the video posted by DeChambeau on his Instagram, he could be seen in a beige t-shirt, light grey shorts, and a white cap, paired with grey sneakers. The 2024 US Open winner undertook the challenge to make an ace from his driveway over his glass-walled mansion in Dallas and land the ball in the backyard hole. He captioned the post:

"Should I quit?"

Initially, the Crushers GC star seemed excited on the eighth day. He said:

"This is day eight of trying to make a hole in one over my house. It's day eight, so guess what? That means eight shots. Yesterday I was two inches. That means today I'm going to knock it in the hole. I mean, I feel so good right now. It's a beautiful day, not much wind."

He took one shot on the first day and has been increasing one shot every day. However, his frustration built as his attempts failed. At one point, he humorously remarked:

"I'm tired of this, grandpa. Just go in the hole. Roll in"

His final shot of the day ended three feet short of the hole, and he said looking disappointed:

"You should quit."

The 31-year-old is rejoicing in his time off the course after the end of the 2024 LIV Golf season. DeChambeau finished eighth in the individual standings this year and his best performance came at the LIV Golf Nashville where he tied for third. The highlight of his season came at the 2024 US Open at Pinehurst No.2 where he won by one shot over Rory McIlroy in a dramatic final round.

Has Bryson DeChambeau ever made a hole-in-one in his golf career?

Bryson DeChambeau has one hole-in-one to his account, which he made in the 2019 Masters at the prestigious Augusta National Golf Course. He made the hole-in-one in the final round of the tournament on the 16th hole, marking the 21st hole-in-one in Masters history.

The video of his hole-in-one at the 2019 Masters can be watched below:

Bryson DeChambeau turned professional in 2016. Since then, he has played on the PGA Tour and LIV Golf. He has a tremendous record on the PGA Tour. In 148 tournaments, he has nine wins 26 top-5 finishes and 40 top-10 finishes. He joined LIV Golf in 2022, where he had two wins at the 2023 LIV Golf Greenbrier and the 2023 LIV Golf Chicago.

