“An absolute banger menu” - Jon Rahm’s Masters dinner menu breaks the internet

The 2024 Masters is all set to be held from April 11 to 14 and as tradition follows, it is Jon Rahm's year to host the Masters dinner as the defending champion. Started all the way back in 1954, the previous year's winner hosts the Champions dinner in Augusta's clubhouse ahead of the tournament.

The defending champion also gets to choose the entire menu, and Jon Rahm's choice for the year has been officially revealed by the Masters. Items on the menu include Lentil Stew, Black Truffle, Basque Crab Salad, Basque Ribeye and Puff Pastry Cake.

Several fans loved the menu that will serve a variety of dishes from exquisite cuisines. Some however, were unhappy that Rahm is playing from the LIV Golf Series this time.

"Should have a main course of snake and rat," one fan wrote.

"what an absolute banger menu," another fan wrote.

Here are a few more reactions:

Exploring Jon Rahm's full dinner menu for the 2024 Masters Champions dinner

Jon Rahm's menu for the year will be an exciting one, with the following items on the list:

Tapas y Pintxos

Ibéricos- Acorn-Fed Iberian Ham Cured Pork Loin

Idiázabal con Trufa Negra- Idiazabal Cheese, Black Truffle

Tortilla de Patatas- Spanish Omelette, Onions Confit Potatoes

Chistorra con Patata - Spicy Basque Chorizo, Potato

Lentejas Estofadas - Mama Rahm's Classic Lentil Stew

Croqueta de Pollo - Creamy Chicken Fritters, Confit Potatoes

First Course

Ensalada de Txangurro - Basque Crab Salad, Potato

Main Course

Chuletón a la Parrilla- Basque Ribeye, Tudela Lettuce, Piquillo Peppers

Rodaballo al Pil-Pil - Turbot, Navarra White Asparagus

Dessert

Milhojas de Crema y Nata - Puff Pastry Cake, Custard & Chantilly Cream

Last year, Jon Rahm won the 2023 Masters by a huge margin. He took the win by four strokes, while Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson came in joint second place. This year, all three of these golfers are part of the LIV Golf Series.

Scottie Scheffler is one of the favorites to win the tournament this year. There are many who are rooting for Rory McIlroy too, as he has been in search for a Major win for over a decade. Winning the Masters will also allow McIlroy to fulfil his golf Grand Slam by winning all the Major championships.