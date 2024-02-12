"Should Mike Weir be worried" "Great finish"- Fans react to Nick Taylor winning the 2024 WM Phoenix Open

Nick Taylor crossed the final hurdle at the 2024 WM Phoenix Open this time as he rallied from behind to beat Charley Hoffman in a two-hole playoff.
Taylor was at 18-under this week and was three strokes behind Hoffman with just four holes to go. However, he birdied three of the last four holes to card 6-under 65 in the final round and made it to the playoff against Hoffman.
Both sank a birdie in the first playoff hole on the par-4, 18th. In the second extra hole, while the Canadian golfer was able to make a clutch birdie, Hoffman's putt fell a bit short, and he settled with a par.
Social media was flooded with congratulatory messages for Taylor on his fourth win on the PGA Tour. Here's a look at some of the reactions:
"Should Mike Weir be worried about his Canadian goat status🤔🤔"
"Awesome, great finish! Congrats Nick 👏🏻… Just missing Adam getting tackled with the champagne 🍾"
"Congrats Nick and to Hoffman he played absolutely amazing as well! Such a great tournament!"
How much money did Nick Taylor bag for his WM Phoenix Open triumph?
The WM Phoenix Open 2024 purse size was $8.8 million, and Nick Taylor bagged $1.58 million for his win.
Here's a payout for the WM Phoenix Open 2024:
- 1. Nick Taylor (-21): $1,584,000
- 2. Charley Hoffman (-21): $959,200
- T3. Sam Burns (-18): $519,200
- T3. Scottie Scheffler (-18): $519,200
- 5. Sahith Theegala (-17): $360,800
- T6. Jordan Spieth (-14): $308,000
- T6. Maverick McNealy (-14): $308,000
- T8. Adam Scott (-13): $248,600
- T8. Kurt Kitayama (-13): $248,600
- T8. Cameron Young (-13): $248,600
- T8. Andrew Novak (-13): $248,600
- T12. Si Woo Kim (-12): $187,000
- T12. Justin Thomas (-12): $187,000
- T12. Doug Ghim (-12): $187,000
- T15. Davis Thompson (-11): $156,200
- T15. Matt Fitzpatrick (-11): $156,200
- T17. Adam Schenk (-10): $125,400
- T17. Tom Hoge (-10): $125,400
- T17. Tom Kim (-10): $125,400
- T17. Keith Mitchell (-10): $125,400
- T17. Harris English (-10): $125,400
- T22. Emiliano Grillo (-9): $82,133
- T22. Brendon Todd (-9): $82,133
- T22. Denny McCarthy (-9): $82,133
- T22. Justin Suh (-9): $82,133
- T22. Hideki Matsuyama (-9): $82,133
- T22. Jhonattan Vegas (-9): $82,133
- T28. Corey Conners (-8): $53,000
- T28. Aaron Baddeley (-8): $53,000
- T28. Christiaan Bezuidenhout (-8): $53,000
- T28. Jim Knous (-8): $53,000
- T28. Thomas Detry (-8): $53,000
- T28. Ben Griffin (-8): $53,000
- T28. Jake Knapp (-8): $53,000
- T28. Daniel Berger (-8): $53,000
- T28. Hayden Buckley (-8): $53,000
- T28. S.H. Kim (-8): $53,000
- T28. Sam Stevens (-8): $53,000
- T39. Taylor Moore (-7): $39,160
- T39. Taylor Montgomery (-7): $39,160
- T41. Sami Välimäki (-6): $30,404
- T41. Carson Young (-6): $30,404
- T41. Beau Hossler (-6): $30,404
- T41. Ryan Fox (-6): $30,404
- T41. Joel Dahmen (-6): $30,404
- T41. Harry Hall (-6): $30,404
- T41. Billy Horschel (-6): $30,404
- T41. Wyndham Clark (-6): $30,404
- T49. Kevin Chappell (-5): $22,396
- T49. Zac Blair (-5): $22,396
- T49. Eric Cole (-5): $22,396
- T49. Garrick Higgo (-5): $22,396
- T53. Justin Lower (-4): $20,529
- T53. Matt Wallace (-4): $20,529
- T53. Mark Hubbard (-4): $20,529
- T53. Tyson Alexander (-4): $20,529
- T53. Martin Laird (-4): $20,529
- T53. Alex Noren (-4): $20,529
- T53. Tyler Duncan (-4): $20,529