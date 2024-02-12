"Should Mike Weir be worried" "Great finish"- Fans react to Nick Taylor winning the 2024 WM Phoenix Open

Nick Taylor crossed the final hurdle at the 2024 WM Phoenix Open this time as he rallied from behind to beat Charley Hoffman in a two-hole playoff.

Taylor was at 18-under this week and was three strokes behind Hoffman with just four holes to go. However, he birdied three of the last four holes to card 6-under 65 in the final round and made it to the playoff against Hoffman.

Both sank a birdie in the first playoff hole on the par-4, 18th. In the second extra hole, while the Canadian golfer was able to make a clutch birdie, Hoffman's putt fell a bit short, and he settled with a par.

Social media was flooded with congratulatory messages for Taylor on his fourth win on the PGA Tour. Here's a look at some of the reactions:

"Should Mike Weir be worried about his Canadian goat status🤔🤔"

"Awesome, great finish! Congrats Nick 👏🏻… Just missing Adam getting tackled with the champagne 🍾"

"Congrats Nick and to Hoffman he played absolutely amazing as well! Such a great tournament!"

How much money did Nick Taylor bag for his WM Phoenix Open triumph?

The WM Phoenix Open 2024 purse size was $8.8 million, and Nick Taylor bagged $1.58 million for his win.

Here's a payout for the WM Phoenix Open 2024:

1. Nick Taylor (-21): $1,584,000

2. Charley Hoffman (-21): $959,200

T3. Sam Burns (-18): $519,200

T3. Scottie Scheffler (-18): $519,200

5. Sahith Theegala (-17): $360,800

T6. Jordan Spieth (-14): $308,000

T6. Maverick McNealy (-14): $308,000

T8. Adam Scott (-13): $248,600

T8. Kurt Kitayama (-13): $248,600

T8. Cameron Young (-13): $248,600

T8. Andrew Novak (-13): $248,600

T12. Si Woo Kim (-12): $187,000

T12. Justin Thomas (-12): $187,000

T12. Doug Ghim (-12): $187,000

T15. Davis Thompson (-11): $156,200

T15. Matt Fitzpatrick (-11): $156,200

T17. Adam Schenk (-10): $125,400

T17. Tom Hoge (-10): $125,400

T17. Tom Kim (-10): $125,400

T17. Keith Mitchell (-10): $125,400

T17. Harris English (-10): $125,400

T22. Emiliano Grillo (-9): $82,133

T22. Brendon Todd (-9): $82,133

T22. Denny McCarthy (-9): $82,133

T22. Justin Suh (-9): $82,133

T22. Hideki Matsuyama (-9): $82,133

T22. Jhonattan Vegas (-9): $82,133

T28. Corey Conners (-8): $53,000

T28. Aaron Baddeley (-8): $53,000

T28. Christiaan Bezuidenhout (-8): $53,000

T28. Jim Knous (-8): $53,000

T28. Thomas Detry (-8): $53,000

T28. Ben Griffin (-8): $53,000

T28. Jake Knapp (-8): $53,000

T28. Daniel Berger (-8): $53,000

T28. Hayden Buckley (-8): $53,000

T28. S.H. Kim (-8): $53,000

T28. Sam Stevens (-8): $53,000

T39. Taylor Moore (-7): $39,160

T39. Taylor Montgomery (-7): $39,160

T41. Sami Välimäki (-6): $30,404

T41. Carson Young (-6): $30,404

T41. Beau Hossler (-6): $30,404

T41. Ryan Fox (-6): $30,404

T41. Joel Dahmen (-6): $30,404

T41. Harry Hall (-6): $30,404

T41. Billy Horschel (-6): $30,404

T41. Wyndham Clark (-6): $30,404

T49. Kevin Chappell (-5): $22,396

T49. Zac Blair (-5): $22,396

T49. Eric Cole (-5): $22,396

T49. Garrick Higgo (-5): $22,396

T53. Justin Lower (-4): $20,529

T53. Matt Wallace (-4): $20,529

T53. Mark Hubbard (-4): $20,529

T53. Tyson Alexander (-4): $20,529

T53. Martin Laird (-4): $20,529

T53. Alex Noren (-4): $20,529

T53. Tyler Duncan (-4): $20,529