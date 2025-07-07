  • home icon
  • Golf
  • John Deere Classic
  • “Should be on the Ryder Cup over Justin Thomas” — Fans hail Brian Campbell after John Deere Classic 2025 win

“Should be on the Ryder Cup over Justin Thomas” — Fans hail Brian Campbell after John Deere Classic 2025 win

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Jul 07, 2025 01:05 GMT
Brian Campbell wins the John Deere Classic 2025 (Image via Imagn)
Brian Campbell wins the John Deere Classic 2025 (Image via Imagn)

Brian Campbell posted a thrilling win at the John Deere Classic 2025 on Sunday, July 6, beating Emiliano Grillo in a playoff. With a par on the extra hole, he claimed his second win of the season as well as of his career.

Ad

Campbell teed off in the final round of the John Deere Classic on Sunday at 14-under. He began with two birdies in the first six holes and finished at 2-under on the front nine. He picked up four more on the back nine but also double-bogeyed the 15th to shoot 67.

Grillo forced the playoff by also shooting 67, but he missed a 20-footer for par and finished runner-up. Campbell held his nerve and two-putted to save par and claim his second title of the year.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Fans online lauded Campbell for the biggest win of his career, with many endorsing his name for a Ryder Cup spot.

Here's a look at some reactions:

"Should be on Ryder cup over Thomas," one fan wrote.
Ad
"What an approach on the extra hole," another fan praised.
Ad
"Congrats to Brian! Someone get him a summer belt for the khakis," this fan remarked.
"With his second win of the season, Brian Campbell Ryder Cup chatter at fever pitch!" this user commented.
"Didn’t have this on my bingo card this year. Some wild stuff this year! 🤯," another fan posted.
"Hard to believe you can win two times in the same year and be only 38 in FedEx standings," this fan opined.
Ad

How much money did Brian Campbell earn for the John Deere Classic 2025 win?

The purse size of the John Deere Classic 2025 was $8.4 million, and Brian Campbell bagged $1,512,000 as a winning share while Grillo received $915,600 for a runner-up finish.

Here's a look at the payout for the John Deere Classic 2025:

  • Brian Campbell (-18): $1,512,000
  • Emiliano Grillo (-18): $915,600
  • T3. David Lipsky (-17): $635,600
  • T3. Kevin Roy (-17): $635,600
  • T5. Carson Young (-16): $278,250
  • T5. Lucas Glover (-16): $278,250
  • T5. Jacob Bridgeman (-16): $278,250
  • T5. Matt Kuchar (-16): $278,250
  • T5. Kurt Kitayama (-16): $278,250
  • T5. Max Homa (-16): $278,250
  • T11. Beau Hossler (-15): $168,900
  • T11. Nick Dunlap (-15): $168,900
  • T11. Si Woo Kim (-15): $168,900
  • T11. Denny McCarthy (-15): $168,900
  • T11. Rico Hoey (-15): $168,900
  • T11. a-Jackson Koivun (-15): $0
  • T11. Austin Eckroat (-15): $168,900
  • T18. Davis Thompson (-14): $119,700
  • T18. Rickie Fowler (-14): $119,700
  • T18. Patrick Fishburn (-14): $119,700
  • T21. Michael Thorbjornsen (-13): $84,700
  • T21. Jake Knapp (-13): $84,700
  • T21. Kevin Yu (-13): $84,700
  • T21. Sam Stevens (-13): $84,700
  • T21. Lee Hodges (-13): $84,700
  • T21. Chris Gotterup (-13): $84,700
About the author
Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.

He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.

Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.

He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Shobhit Kukreti
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications