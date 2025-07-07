“Should be on the Ryder Cup over Justin Thomas” — Fans hail Brian Campbell after John Deere Classic 2025 win

Brian Campbell posted a thrilling win at the John Deere Classic 2025 on Sunday, July 6, beating Emiliano Grillo in a playoff. With a par on the extra hole, he claimed his second win of the season as well as of his career.

Ad

Campbell teed off in the final round of the John Deere Classic on Sunday at 14-under. He began with two birdies in the first six holes and finished at 2-under on the front nine. He picked up four more on the back nine but also double-bogeyed the 15th to shoot 67.

Grillo forced the playoff by also shooting 67, but he missed a 20-footer for par and finished runner-up. Campbell held his nerve and two-putted to save par and claim his second title of the year.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans online lauded Campbell for the biggest win of his career, with many endorsing his name for a Ryder Cup spot.

Here's a look at some reactions:

"Should be on Ryder cup over Thomas," one fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"What an approach on the extra hole," another fan praised.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Congrats to Brian! Someone get him a summer belt for the khakis," this fan remarked.

"With his second win of the season, Brian Campbell Ryder Cup chatter at fever pitch!" this user commented.

"Didn’t have this on my bingo card this year. Some wild stuff this year! 🤯," another fan posted.

"Hard to believe you can win two times in the same year and be only 38 in FedEx standings," this fan opined.

Ad

How much money did Brian Campbell earn for the John Deere Classic 2025 win?

The purse size of the John Deere Classic 2025 was $8.4 million, and Brian Campbell bagged $1,512,000 as a winning share while Grillo received $915,600 for a runner-up finish.

Here's a look at the payout for the John Deere Classic 2025:

Brian Campbell (-18): $1,512,000

Emiliano Grillo (-18): $915,600

T3. David Lipsky (-17): $635,600

T3. Kevin Roy (-17): $635,600

T5. Carson Young (-16): $278,250

T5. Lucas Glover (-16): $278,250

T5. Jacob Bridgeman (-16): $278,250

T5. Matt Kuchar (-16): $278,250

T5. Kurt Kitayama (-16): $278,250

T5. Max Homa (-16): $278,250

T11. Beau Hossler (-15): $168,900

T11. Nick Dunlap (-15): $168,900

T11. Si Woo Kim (-15): $168,900

T11. Denny McCarthy (-15): $168,900

T11. Rico Hoey (-15): $168,900

T11. a-Jackson Koivun (-15): $0

T11. Austin Eckroat (-15): $168,900

T18. Davis Thompson (-14): $119,700

T18. Rickie Fowler (-14): $119,700

T18. Patrick Fishburn (-14): $119,700

T21. Michael Thorbjornsen (-13): $84,700

T21. Jake Knapp (-13): $84,700

T21. Kevin Yu (-13): $84,700

T21. Sam Stevens (-13): $84,700

T21. Lee Hodges (-13): $84,700

T21. Chris Gotterup (-13): $84,700

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shobhit Kukreti Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.



He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.



Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.



He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis. Know More