Billy Horschel is currently playing his fourth round at the WM Phoenix Open. In the past four days, the ongoing tournament has observed noteworthy occurrences at the TPC Scottsdale; from bad weather conditions to players snapping at fans.

Horschel is no different. While a player was hitting a shot on the greens, a group of fans started talking about the player’s swing. Horschel, who happened to be walking ahead of his caddie, quickly became enraged and yelled at the golf enthusiasts, asking them to let the player focus on the shot.

NUCLR Golf took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the words of Horschel:

“He’s trying to hit a damn golf shot here - Shut the hell up....it’s our f-ing job!”

After this incident, fans could be heard laughing at Billy Horschel’s frustrated behavior. It is worth mentioning that before Horschel's fiery remarks, Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson also made some heated comments.

While the exact information on what happened at the par-5 15th-hole tee box is not clear, the 47-year-old got furious about something. Zach Johnson was heard saying (according to Golfweek):

"Somebody said it, I’m just sick of it. Just shut up."

A closer look into Billy Horschel’s form at the WM Phoenix Open

Billy Horschel was in the T16 position on the leaderboard after the third round at the WM Phoenix Open. He started his first round with a birdie on the third hole and a bogey on the fifth hole.

In total, the American professional golfer earned three birdies, two bogeys and one double bogey, to settle his score at 1 over par. Horschel’s second round was pretty decent as it went bogey-free. Instead, he earned four birdies, ending the round on 4 under par.

Furthermore, the 37-year-old golfer started his third round with a birdie on hole 1, following another birdie on hole 3. He then made a bogey on the 9th hole. Before concluding the round, Billy Horschel had one more birdie on the 13th hole, followed by a stunning birdie on the 15th hole.

This made the golfer end his third round on 5 under par. The fourth and final round is in progress and it remains to be seen what more drama the Phoenix Open will provide to spectators by the end of the day.