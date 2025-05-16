Si Woo Kim erupts in celebration after stunning ace in the PGA Championship 2025, Round 2

Si Woo Kim had a day to remember at the 2025 PGA Championship as he fired an ace during the second round. The South Korean star made his sixth hole-in-one on the sixteenth hole of the day at Quail Hollow Golf Club.

Ad

Already 4-under for the day after starting on the back nine, Kim moved to 6-under for the round with the hole-in-one and 5-under for the tournament, only three shots behind leader Jhonattan Vegas.

On Friday, May 16, Si Woo Kim entered Quail Hollow Club at even par. However, he played much better on Day 2 and was 4-under before he played the par-3, 252-yard Hole 6, his sixteenth of the day.

Kim fired a straight drive as the ball landed on the green and rolled a few yards into the cup. As the ball went in, the four-time PGA Tour winner went wild, threw his club in the air, and started running on the course to celebrate.

Ad

Trending

Here's the clip:

Expand Tweet

Ad

This is the second ace of the week after Eric Cole made one during the first round. Si Woo Kim has made six career aces so far, the most by any player since 2016. Interestingly, he also fired a hole-in-one during the 2024 Open Championship at Royal Troon.

Overall, Kim has gone 7-under for the day with the help of six birdies and an ace after seventeen holes. He has jumped to joint second position, just one shot behind leader Jhonattan Vegas.

Ad

PGA Championship 2025 leaderboard explored feat. Si Woo Kim

Jhonattan Vegas leads the PGA Championship 2025 after the Second Round (Image Source: Imagn)

Here's a look at the leaderboard for the PGA Championship 2025 (at the time of writing):

1. Jhonattan Vegas: -8 (F)

-8 (F) T2. Matthieu Pavon: -6 (F)

-6 (F) T2. Matt Fitzpatrick: -6 (F)

-6 (F) T2. Si Woo Kim: -6 (17*)

-6 (17*) T5. Max Homa: -5 (F*)

-5 (F*) T5. Scottie Scheffler: -5 (17)

-5 (17) T7. Michael Thorbjornsen: -4 (F)

-4 (F) T7. Christiaan Bezuidenhout: -4 (F*)

-4 (F*) T7. Ryan Fox: -4 (F)

-4 (F) T7. Alex Smalley: -4 (F)

-4 (F) T7. J.T. Poston: -4 (F*)

-4 (F*) T7. Robert MacIntyre: -4 (F*)

-4 (F*) T7. Sam Stevens: -4 (17*)

-4 (17*) T7. Denny McCarthy: -4 (15)

-4 (15) T7. Ryan Gerard: -4 (15*)

-4 (15*) T7. Garrick Higgo: -4 (14)

-4 (14) T17. J.J. Spaun: -3 (F)

-3 (F) T17. Aaron Rai: -3 (F)

-3 (F) T17. Taylor Pendrith: -3 (F)

-3 (F) T17. Bryson DeChambeau: -3 (F*)

-3 (F*) T17. Richard Bland: -3 (F)

-3 (F) T17. Davis Riley: -3 (F*)

-3 (F*) T17. Alex Noren: -3 (F*)

-3 (F*) T17. Ryo Hisatsune: -3 (F*)

-3 (F*) T17. Tony Finau: -3 (17)

-3 (17) T17. Ben Griffin: -3 (17*)

-3 (17*) T17. Keegan Bradley: -3 (16)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shobhit Kukreti Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.



He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.



Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.



He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis. Know More