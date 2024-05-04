Si Woo Kim jumped into the top 10 at CJ Cup Byron Nelson after a stunning run which included 5 birdies and an eagle

In Round 2 of the CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2024, Si Woo Kim hit four consecutive birdies and an eagle in his last six holes, jumping from T75 into the top 10. Si Woo Kim has won four titles so far on the PGA Tour and is best known for winning the 2017 edition of The Masters, making him the youngest player to do so.

Last year, Si Woo Kim finished in second place, behind defending champion Jason Day. Currently winless on the PGA Tour this year, Kim is determined to clinch his first title this season.

Kim said (as per PGA Tour) before taking the field:

“I'm in good shape because I took last week off, I'm happy to be able to play in THE CJ CUP."

"I haven't always played well on this golf course, but it's nice to finish on a good note with a runner-up finish last year. This year, I will try to build on last year's performance."

According to Si Woo Kim's coach, Chris Como, Kim's aggressive swing comes from a loose grip on the handle, which helps him to rotate as much as he can and swing aggressively.

Tee timings of Si Woo Kim at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2024, Round 3

Si Woo Kim will tee off at 12:30 PM (ET) alongside K.H. Lee in round 3. He seeks to improve his performance to win his fifth PGA Tour title. Kim has been in excellent form in this edition, missing only one cut in 11 starts with one top 10 finish and six appearances in the top 25.

Meanwhile, Jake Knapp is leading the tournament, with Davis Riley trailing behind him. Round 3 of the CJ Cup Byron Nelson Championship 2024 will begin on Saturday, 4 May 2024. The CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2024 will be available on:

Golf Channel/ Peacock (streaming online): 1-3 PM (ET)

CBS: 3-6 PM (ET)

ESPN+: 8 AM- 6 PM (ET)