Si Woo Kim’s hole-in-one at PGA Championship Round 2 breaks two majors records

Si Woo Kim made a hole-in-one at the 2025 PGA Championship and broke two records with his brilliant shot. In the second round of the major held on Friday, May 16, the South Korean golfer made an ace on the par-3 sixth from 252 yards.

Ad

Woo Kim recorded the longest ace in the history of the golf majors. Intriguingly, it was the second straight year making an ace in the major.

Last year, Woo Kim made a hole-in-one in Round 3 17th Hole of the Open Championship. He became the first golfer since Scott Hoch in 2002 to make two back-to-back holes in majors. Back then, Hoch made the ace at the PGA Championship in 2001, and the next season he made an ace at the U.S. Open.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Si Woo Kim was remarkably phenomenal with his game at this PGA Championship, particularly in the second round. He played a round of 64 to jump 58 spots on the leaderboard to settle in a tie for second place with Matt Fitzpatrick and Matthieu Pavon.

Si Woo Kim reflects upon his performance at 2025 PGA Championship

Si Woo Kim started the tournament with a 72 in the first round of the PGA Championship on Thursday, May 15. He started the game on the first tee hole and added a bogey on the second hole, and then a birdie on the fourth. He made two more bogeys and a birdie on the front nine, an eagle and a double bogey on the back end for a round 1-over.

Ad

In the second round, Woo Kim started on the tenth and carded a birdie on the 11th, and then two more birdies and a bogey on the front nine made three birdies and an eagle on the back nine for a 7-under. In the post-round press conference, he talked about his performance and said, via ASAP Sports:

"It was -- I didn't realize how bad was the mud ball because I didn't hit the fairway much yesterday, but I hit much better driving. So I realized it's really bad for mud balls. I've been fighting all front nine with the mud balls, and I didn't get the first two holes. I didn't get the first two holes back nine any mud balls, so kind of get through birdie and then birdie. I had like longest par-3 hole-in-one."

Ad

Si Woo Kim has played in a total of 15 tournaments this season on the PGA Tour. He had a decent outing so far. However, he only had one finish in the top 10, which was recorded at the RBC Heritage.

In his last outing at the Truist Championship, Woo Kim settled in T17. The 2025 PGA Championship is a four-day event with its final on Sunday, May 18.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). With a Master’s degree in Chemistry, she somehow swapped test tubes for touchdowns and tee shots—and hasn’t looked back since.



She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.



Based in Bhopal, Ankita proudly supports the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, and is a fan of Nelly Korda. When she’s not writing, she’s probably at a live music show, watching a movie or out on a long drive. Know More