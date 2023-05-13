Simon Forsstrom keeps his cool to win the thrilling Soudal Open context

The Soudal Open came to a very close finish, with Simon Forsstrom holding on to win on the European Tour. Forsstrom shot a 4-under 67 in the third round to claim victory. Thomas Detry picked up a second place finish after giving Forsstrom a run for his money, ending up with a 66.

Simon Forsstrom made it on the European Tour via qualifying school, and this was his first victory as a senior. Forsstrom went overall 15-under to secure the win at the Soudal Open. Ranked World No. 429, Forsstrom had a fanstastic weekend.

Soudal Open @SoudalOpen The leaderboard after Round ! Look who is shining in the 2nd place.

#SoudalOpen #DPWorldTour The leaderboard after Round! Look who is shining in the 2nd place. 📈 The leaderboard after Round 3️⃣! Look who is shining in the 2nd place. ⛳️🇧🇪#SoudalOpen #DPWorldTour https://t.co/qOPiF38rvd

He made only one bogey over the course of the three rounds and made three birdies in the last six holes during the final round. Julien Brun and Jens Dantorp finished tied for third place.

Simon Forsstrom's journey to pro golf

Simon Forsstrom (Image via Getty)

Forsstrom started playing golf in 2004, when he first competed on the Swedish Teen Tour. He was the runner up at the 2008 Alex Norén Junior Open. In 2012, he was the runner up at the the Nordea Open, Norway.

Forsstrom has caught the eye of the golf world during his first few years after turning pro. He has been interest in golf from a young age, with both his parents having a golf background. He played for the University of Texas, turning pro in 2009.

He first earned his Challenge Tour card in 2015, after finishing fifth on the Order of the Merit. His maiden victory on the Tour, however, came a year later, when he lifted the KPMG Trophy.

Simon Forsstrom's first pro win came in 2018, when he won at the Miklagardens Open, Norway. Forsstrom also ended the season as the Order of Merit winner. After finishing 26th on the Challenger Tour in 2020, he earned a spot on the coveted European Tour.

In his very first season on the Tour, Forsstrom made 12 cuts out of the 20 tournaments that he played. He bettered his record in 2021, by making 12 out of 13 cuts and topping it off with three top 10 finishes. In 2022, he tied fourth at the British Challenge.

Poll : 0 votes