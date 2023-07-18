Rory McIlroy has not won a major in almost a decade. His previous triumph in the PGA Championship was back in 2014, and since then, he has struggled to make his mark on any of the four marquee events of the season. Now, fresh off a triumph at the Scottish Open, he will look to change that at the 151st Open Championship.

The 2023 Open Championship is held at the Royal Liverpool Club in Hoylake, England. With practice rounds already underway, Rory McIlroy hopes to carry forward the momentum from his victory at the Scottish Open and deliver a stellar performance at the Open to win one for the first time in nine years.

Sky Sports Golf @SkySportsGolf Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Justin Rose are grouped together for the first two rounds of The 151st Open ⏱

Now, with a big confidence boost, Rory McIlroy is looking forward with a positive mindset. McIlroy came second at the US Open and was inches off taking a win. Despite the defeat, he feels like he is now closer than ever to winning the major title. He said via ESPN:

"The results would suggest so, but, I mean, I've just got to go out and play golf. Since 2014, I've won everything else there is to win in the game, apart from a major championship, so I know I'm good."

Rory McIlroy hopes to win once again at the Royal Liverpool Club

The World No. 2 played at the Royal Liverpool Club in 2014, when also it was the venue for the Open. McIlroy had won that major, and it was one of the last majors that he won. Feeling nostalgic about coming back to play there almost a decade, McIlroy said:

"You know, over the past nine years, a lot has happened in my life and I've played a lot of golf tournaments. But, yeah, there's a few things I remember and it's nice to get back onto the golf course and sort of refamiliarize myself with it."

For McIlroy, the golf course is pretty similar to how he left it back in 2014. Now, he comes again as one of the favorites to win in a talented field of 156 golfers. From Scottie Scheffler to defending champion Cameron Smith to all the other major winners this year, McIlroy must keep his cool to win at the Open Championship.